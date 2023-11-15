Here's what Canadians told us about switching to heat pumps
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Many Canadians say they're turned to heat pumps, a system billed as being greener than traditional heating that, on average, operates three times more efficiently than electric resistance or electric boiler heating, according to Efficiency Canada, an energy and policy tracker with Carleton University's Sustainable Energy Research Centre.
Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain the challenges they are facing since switching to heat pumps, why they’ve made the switch, and factors they are considering before they do. The emailed responses have not all been independently verified.
Paul Jenkins of Bancroft, Ont., said the primary reason he recently installed a heat pump was to reduce his carbon footprint, he wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca.
“While we are located in central Ontario (Bancroft) our winter temperatures mimic those of areas much further north. I have read many of the negative sentiments from some politicians who don’t believe they will work in cold climates - I disagree,” Jenkins wrote.
Kate Rhodes of London, Ont., also echoed comments of having no issues with heating or cooling. “We owned a rental property for several years that had baseboard heat – we switched it over to ductless heat pumps more than 10 years ago and had no problem keeping it warm in the winters, and reduced our electric bill by over half,” Rhodes wrote.
Rhodes cited that the monthly costs to run all electric heat pumps were the same price as hydro and natural gas, in her experience.
While others like Tish Jonsson of Winnipeg, Man., said that despite making the switch at her cabin and putting two heat pumps it was “useless for heat in the prairies and northern Canada.".
“Went to the cabin on a Friday evening. Overnight low was -20 C. everything was fine. Next night, it went to -30 .... woke up freezing. The units were off and had to turn on back up baseboards and ceramic heaters. After hours of troubleshooting. Found out that the units don't work past -25 and a few are rated -30,” Jonsson wrote.
Steve Huffman of Courtenay, B.C. said he’s had a heat pump since 2009 and although it works great in the summer with central air conditioning, said winter’s temperatures prove to be a challenge.
“As winter approached and temps dropped to a range of 5 C to -5 C or colder on occasion the heat pump’s efficiency dropped exponentially with it. For each degree the temps dropped below 5 C the (heat pump) ran longer and longer to try and keep the selected 20 C on the thermostat,” Huffman wrote, and added that it took a strain on the heat pump compressor.
Huffman said with heat pumps it’s important to factor in a home's insulation and the max amperage of a home’s electrical service.
Some readers, meanwhile, reached out about struggles with rebate programs meant to make purchasing heat pumps easier.
Colleen Fisher of Deep Cove, B.C., said she made the switch to a heat pump earlier this year but didn't anticipate a pre-inspection was required in order to qualify for a $5,000 rebate—which was one of her reasons for switching, among environmental and comfort factors, she said in her email.
“They refused to provide me with the rebate. The total cost of my heat pump installation was $27K, so I was really counting on receiving the $5K rebate,” Fisher wrote.
John Murrell of P.E.I said in his province's government has a free heat pump program, but he ran into issues with the system.
“Once the weather turned cold below -10 C, the unit failed to produce heat, and went into frost mode. We ended up with all the plumbing in the house frozen solid and even the toilet. Then we had to get electric heaters as back up and the January electric bill was $850," he said.
“So now we have had to buy another heat source, and turn off the heat pump when the cold sets in. So, trying to be green and save money has cost $3,000 of borrowing for a biomass stove."
Meanwhile, some Canadians say they are currently considering making the switch.
John Labrosse of Ottawa said a home energy audit is in his and his wife’s plans to see how well their home does and to potentially take advantage of grants.
“We currently heat with a forced air propane furnace, which is getting very expensive due to skyrocketing cost of propane. We also find the idea of an environmentally friendly system very attractive. We currently have solar panels to help with our hydro use-costs,” wrote Labrosse in an email to CTVNews.ca.
Living in a small bungalow in a small town with no natural gas, Rachel Corbett of Marmora, Ont., said she is “100 per cent in favour” of making the switch from propane furnace to a heat pump.
“We have obtained one quote - about $18k which struck me as high! - but we cannot swing that without some financial help so we are definitely hoping some subsidies might become available soon,” she said in the email to CTVNews.ca
A heat pump is defined as an electric device that extracts heat from a low temperature space and delivers it to a high temperature space.
Furnaceprice.ca reports that a modern heat pump can reduce the amount of energy used by 50 per cent, particularly with electric baseboard heating.
According to the government of Canada, "the higher efficiency of the heat pump can translate into significant energy use reductions," but actual savings could depend on a number of factors, including, local climate, the efficiency of your current heating system and the size of the heat pump.
With files from Mitchell Consky
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
Vancouver police say 100 officers were sent to a restaurant where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining last night, after it was surrounded by protesters chanting for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
BREAKING Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
More women than men died in Canada during the first months of the COVID pandemic, StatCan finds
A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
BREAKING Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday where they claim Hamas militants operate.
School divisions will be responsible for punishing teachers who don't follow pronoun policy, Sask. premier says
Premier Scott Moe says it will be up to the school divisions to figure out potential punishments for any teachers who don’t follow the province's new pronoun policy.
The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
Men more physically active than women, risk factors can disadvantage certain groups: StatCan
A greater proportion of men get at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week compared to women, a new Statistics Canada report has found.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
-
Toronto officials eye automated traffic enforcement as King streetcar gets sluggish again
City officials are expressing concern that inconsistent enforcement and a mess of circumstances have made transit times along King Street longer than they were before the streetcar was given the right of way.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Woman injured after stabbing in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service is responding to reports of a stabbing in the ByWard Market.
-
Police arrest two in early morning Kanata Centrum mall break-in
The Ottawa Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a break-in at the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after rolling truck into water-filled ditch
Police charged a driver after his pickup truck left the road and rolled into a ditch in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Impaired driving suspected after Burton Avenue crash in Barrie
Police in Barrie arrested one person on suspicion of impaired driving after several concerned calls about a vehicle in the city's south end Wednesday morning.
-
14-year-old among those arrested after loaded gun was seized during drug bust in Orillia
Two people, including a young teen, face several drug trafficking and weapons-related charges after a loaded firearm was allegedly seized during a police bust in Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener outdoor store set to close after 40 years
When one adventure ends, a new one begins. But this one is bittersweet.
-
WRPS board approves $228 million budget for 2024
The Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) board has approved its 2024 budget. The budget still needs approval from regional council to be finalized.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial
The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”
London
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
'They were pounding on his chest': Sarnia, Ont. apartment fire claims one life
One person is dead following a fire in a downtown Sarnia, Ont. apartment building on Tuesday evening. The following morning, Maryanne Caron heard the news she’d been fearing.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial
The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial
The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”
-
Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of his wife
A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a home in the Remington Park area.
-
Toronto couple charged after $13M worth of drugs seized by RCMP, CBSA
A man and woman from Toronto have been charged after $13M worth of drugs were allegedly seized from their vehicle and property, police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
Quebec public health director launches a new call for COVID and flu vaccination
Citing a 'serious' circulation of COVID-19 and an imminent wave of influenza in Quebec, public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is urging people at risk to get vaccinated quickly.
-
Laval to increase taxes by 4.8 per cent, on par with Montreal
Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer gave a sneak peek of his city's upcoming budget, with property taxes set to go up by 4.8 per cent, mirroring Montreal.
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Expert recommends two-phase approach to reopen Nova Scotia's idled Donkin mine
The Nova Scotia government will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton.
-
Halifax police warn of potent opioid seized in city
The Halifax Regional Police is warning the public of a highly-potent synthetic opioid that was seized in the city more than a month ago.
Winnipeg
-
North End stabbing sends two people to hospital
A stabbing in Winnipeg’s North End on Tuesday evening has sent two people to hospital.
-
Pop-up shelter coming this winter to house Winnipeggers during extreme weather
A new, expanded pop-up shelter is coming to Winnipeg this winter to help more people experiencing homelessness find a warm place to stay overnight.
-
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary church youth leader charged with 2011-13 sex assaults
A former Calgary church youth leader has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults against a seven-year-old.
-
Calgary pianist Jan Lisiecki returns to Mount Royal Conservatory for March performance
A Calgary classical music icon is coming home to perform.
-
Effort underway to have East Coulee wooden bridge declared historical site
Efforts are underway in East Coulee to have one of the last wooden truss bridges in Canada declared a historical site.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel calls for more cabinet control in crises
A panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is calling for rule changes to ensure the premier and cabinet have the last word in future crises, with help from a new senior science officer.
-
First pension town hall hosted by NDP full of concerns, questions about potential CPP exit
The Alberta NDP says it is giving Albertans something the provincial government won't: an opportunity to have their questions and concerns about leaving the Canada Pension Plan heard in person.
-
Holloway out for weeks as Skinner, Oilers aim for 3rd-straight victory
Stuart Skinner will be in the net Wednesday as he and the Oilers look to grab a third-straight win, but they will have to do it without the help of speedy forward Dylan Holloway.
Vancouver
-
Former Canadian soldier's anti-vaccine protest close to 'mutiny,' prosecutor says
A former Canadian soldier who publicly defied the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was trying to undermine the federal government while in uniform, a military prosecutor argued Wednesday, describing the behaviour as "very close to the legal definition of mutiny."
-
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
Vancouver police say 100 officers were sent to a restaurant where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining last night, after it was surrounded by protesters chanting for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Former Hells Angels' clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C. set to be demolished
The Hells Angels' former clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C., will be demolished Wednesday, according to the public safety minister.
Politics
-
Gaza situation 'heartbreaking,' says Freeland when asked about Netanyahu's rebuke
The situation in the Gaza Strip is 'heartbreaking,' Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to show the highest level of restraint in the besieged Palestinian territory.
-
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
Vancouver police say 100 officers were sent to a restaurant where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining last night, after it was surrounded by protesters chanting for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Justin Trudeau to attend APEC summit with Joe Biden, Xi Jinping in San Francisco
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to California for three days of meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
Health
-
Men more physically active than women, risk factors can disadvantage certain groups: StatCan
A greater proportion of men get at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week compared to women, a new Statistics Canada report has found.
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend flavoured nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
More women than men died in Canada during the first months of the COVID pandemic, StatCan finds
A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
-
Kevin Hart will receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy
Comedian Kevin Hart has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in American humour, capping a three-decade career that has seen him rise from the open mics of Philadelphia to become one of his generation's most successful performers.
-
3 people charged in protest that interrupted Giller Prize ceremony
Toronto police say three people are facing charges after a surprise protest which hijacked a gala for the Scotiabank Giller Prize – one of the biggest nights in Canadian literature.
Business
-
Average home price in Canada rises to $656,625 as monthly sales slow: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold last month was up 0.9 per cent compared with October 2022 as the national average home price rose to $656,625 - up 1.8 per cent from a year ago.
-
WATCH
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
-
EU moves closer to imposing a new set of sanctions on Russia for its war on Ukraine
The European Union's executive said Wednesday it proposed to the member states a new package of sanctions targeting the Kremlin and its associates, seeking to tighten previous measures approved since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine as well as adding dozens of economic operators.
Lifestyle
-
The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
-
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
Sports
-
Gauthier, Shaw named Canada's opening ceremony flag-bearers at Parapan Am Games
Para cyclist Shelley Gautier and wheelchair tennis player Rob Shaw have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Santiago Parapan Am Games.
-
Quebec rejects Montreal Canadiens, pays millions for L.A. Kings to play games in Quebec City
Rather than accept the Montreal Canadiens' offer to play free games in Quebec City next season, the government has chosen to offer up to $7 million for the California-based L.A. Kings to do so instead.
-
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
Autos
-
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Voting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday.
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.