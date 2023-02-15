Here's how the Canadian flag atop Parliament is changed

On Feb. 15, 1965 Canada’s maple leaf flag was raised at Parliament Hill for the first time.

Ever since, the maple leaf has been changed each weekday (except on holidays and during poor weather), ensuring the white and red colours stay vibrant atop the Peace Tower.

Robert Labonte is Canada's current flag master, responsible for making his way up 141 steps through the narrow passage to the top of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill.

Labonte explained the flags are kept in an office drawer and each day will be taken to the top where they are changed out.

"The very first climb is very narrow, very tight. You kind of have to kind of wiggle your way up," Labonte told CTV's Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

