Here's how the Canada Post strike may affect Canadians

BREAKING FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
A disruption in Canada Post services would hit some Canadians harder than others.
Earlier this week, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) issued a 72-hour notice on Tuesday, and Canada Post notified the union that postal workers would be locked out if no agreement was reached by Friday. As of early Friday morning, tens of thousands of workers are striking.
Canada Post warned customers of possible delays, saying in a news release Tuesday that it was working "to minimize service disruptions." The Crown corporation highlighted its financial struggles but said that it's "committed to protecting what's most important to employees."
CUPW said it's asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and the right for workers "to retire with dignity."
"We're not just bargaining for ourselves; we're bargaining for the public and for all workers," CUPW national president Jan Simpson said in a press release on Tuesday.
As the strike deadline approached, CTVNews.ca asked readers how it would affect them and how they are preparing.
People living in rural areas or smaller communities will have difficulty coping with mail disruptions, says Amanda Jeremy Chopping of Dubuc, Sask., a village of fewer than 100 residents.
Chopping says she visits the post office frequently and relies solely on Canada Post to ship everything, both for personal use and for her small business.
"Tracking parcels, keeping an eye on my letters or sending out parcels, I am at the post office at least once a week," she said in an email to CTVNews.ca, noting that doing so saves time with less driving to various business locations.
"It's convenient to grab mail, parcels or send items at the same location," she said.
Chopping said she's had problems with private shippers after items were lost, damaged or dropped off at the wrong locations, and because she lives in a smaller town, there are few locations for them in the first place.
Few of the alternatives, she says, will offer a "farm drop off," which she describes as a very "off the beaten trail" method of delivery.
Shelley Sherman of London, Ont., says she starts making elaborate Christmas cards in May, but is worried about sending them now.
"I have a stack of cards I will not mail, as I don't want them being lost in limbo in case a strike occurs," she said in an email to CTVNews.ca. "I will save them for next year for my friends and family to whom I can hand deliver."
Still, Sherman says home delivery isn't really useful for her, as she often gets "flyers" and "political propaganda" about once or twice a week.
Rachael Miller, owner of Zhi Herbals in Vancouver, says a Canada Post strike would have a big impact on her small business, which depends on Canada Post to ship herbal tea. (Rachael Miller)
Many organizations and businesses also depend on Canada Post to ship products.
Rachael Miller, a nutritionist, herbalist and the owner of Zhi Herbals in Vancouver, says her small business has been shipping herbal tea exclusively through Canada Post for the past five years.
"With both the Canada Post strike and the holiday season happening around the same time, we are expecting the orders that we ship to be delayed," she wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca. "We are trying to prepare for and minimize disruptions to our business by communicating often with our customers."
Because of the potential disruptions, she said her company has posted a notice about the potential delays on its website and sent emails to customers to advise them to order early if they want to receive their packages before the holidays.
She said she was hopeful that the situation will be resolved quickly, so her company hasn't switched delivery carriers.
Hope Mission, a non-profit organization in Edmonton, says it is encouraging people to donate online or by phone instead of by mail in order to prevent delays, as it expects a significant portion of its donations to arrive during the holidays.
The charity provides meals, winter shelters and other programs to help unhoused people.
"Hope Mission is bracing for possible disruptions to mail delivery, which could impact crucial holiday donations needed to support Edmonton's most vulnerable residents this winter," the charity wrote in a press release this week.
Some Canadians say a Canada Post strike won't affect them.
Steve Maidment of Cambridge, Ont., questions the relevance of Canada Post in an increasingly digital age. He said he uses email and cellphone to communicate with people, and direct deposits for payments. He usually buys products from Amazon, he added.
Besides the aspects of life already online, he notes that everything from health cards to passports could be digitized as well.
He says he's surprised Canada still has mail service.
"We don't really need it," he wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca.
This article is based on email correspondence between the subjects and CTVNews.ca. Some details have not been independently verified.
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
In part three of a CTV W5 investigation into how car thieves are able to drive off with modern cars so easily, correspondent Jon Woodward accompanied York Regional Police on a bust to find clues in one vehicle.
Washington political analyst Eric Ham says recent immigration crackdowns in Canada could be the basis for a friendlier relationship with the U.S., during President-elect Donald Trump's second four-year term.
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
U.S. border officials have deployed an 'innovative facial biometric test' in select lanes at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry.
People have been hearing a lot about H5N1 bird flu -- or highly pathogenic avian influenza -- since a B.C. teen became the first human to get the virus in Canada and is in hospital.
The California Insurance Department said four Los Angeles residents were arrested Wednesday, accused of defrauding three insurance companies out of nearly $142,000 by claiming a bear had caused damage to their vehicles.
The mayor of Delta, home to Canada's largest container terminal, says organized crime groups are exploiting security weaknesses at ports.
One person was taken into custody over what Vancouver Police say is part of a hate-crime investigation.
Carlos Parra had never heard of stomach cancer before receiving the call that he had been diagnosed with it.
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer.
Calgary councillors are set to start debating mid-cycle budget adjustments next week that include proposed property tax increases and a pair of borrowing bylaws that equal more than a billion dollars.
In part three of a CTV W5 investigation into how car thieves are able to drive off with modern cars so easily, correspondent Jon Woodward accompanied York Regional Police on a bust to find clues in one vehicle.
The 'Roaring Lion' will return to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier today, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
Like many of us, former Ottawa firefighter Derek Bowker had not luck scoring tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto. But that changed for Bowker after entering an online raffle last week.
It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
The containment zone has been completely lifted on Montreal's South Shore after a train derailed in the City of Longueuil's Le Moyne sector.
Connor McDavid has further cemented his legacy in the NHL history books. The superstar forward scored a goal to record his 1,000th career point and set up Darnell Nurse’s overtime winner for good measure as his Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Thursday.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant to begin following voluntary water conservation measures.
People have been hearing a lot about H5N1 bird flu -- or highly pathogenic avian influenza -- since a B.C. teen became the first human to get the virus in Canada and is in hospital.
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
Going to the mailbox to check for letters and packages is a daily ritual for many of us, but not for people living at a Manitoba Housing complex in Winnipeg. They're cut off from their mail.
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
At their seventh annual Movember soccer match this weekend, FC Regina will be honouring Gio Sosa, who passed away from cancer in 2023.
Two people have been charged after Saskatchewan RCMP seized 31 guns from a residence in Lafleche and a rural yard site south of the town.
Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.
The wait is finally over for thousands of Taylor Swift fans. The superstar kicked off the Toronto leg of her Eras tour on Thursday. We checked in with concert-goers in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
The long-time home of CTV News Kitchener is now nothing more than a memory.
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
Elections Saskatoon experienced a few issues Wednesday night, which translated into significant delays in reporting voting results for the 2024 civic election.
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
There is no word on how the crash happened, but southbound lanes of Wonderland Road were blocked at Teeple Terrace, causing backups on Wonderland all the way to Oxford Street.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
It is the final stage in a long fight - Tyler Jollymore and his mother Michele are among dozens of tenants who received N12 and N13 eviction notices almost two years ago.
A head-on collision took the life a driver Thursday night.
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.
Nick Vassilodimitrakis appeared in a Barrie courtroom Thursday morning representing himself by video from a detention centre in London, Ont. where he pleaded guilty to stabbing veteran Barrie police officer Jim Peters.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
The head of the Windsor hospital specializing in mental health care, Bill Marra, has come out against a push from municipal leaders in Ontario to enact involuntary treatment as a way of dealing with the crisis around homelessness and addiction.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Post-secondary institutions across Canada are feeling the pinch from the federal government’s cap on permits for international students.
An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
With Christmas fast approaching, MyCityCare's annual Shop of Wonders officially opened for the season Thursday.
Lethbridge business owners and organizations are being reminded the deadline for the annual waste diversion report is just around the corner.
After months of speculation, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will move ahead with an inspection of the City of Medicine Hat.
The government of Ontario has announced details of a new program that will bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes in remote and rural communities across Ontario.
A fire has closed a shelter for women and families fleeing abuse in Batchewana First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
Washington political analyst Eric Ham says recent immigration crackdowns in Canada could be the basis for a friendlier relationship with the U.S., during President-elect Donald Trump's second four-year term.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Peru, kicking off five days of meetings with leaders from around the globe as the world braces for the looming return of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Within days, thousands of frontline RCMP officers will be starting their shifts equipped with a body-worn camera, as the national police force begins deploying the program across Canada.
In a little over two decades, almost 260 million people in the United States are predicted to be overweight or obese, according to a new study.
The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.
Hallmark Canada has recalled a Star Wars-themed Christmas ornament after mould was found on several of the products.
Volcanoes were erupting on the mysterious far side of the moon billions of years ago just like on the side that we can see, new research confirms.
Premier Doug Ford's government has signed a $100-million deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.
Jenni Gibbons was inspired to become an astronaut at a young age by Canada’s early space explorers, including Roberta Bondar. Now, the Artemis II backup crew member is hoping she can motivate the next generation to look to the stars.
American sisters Lina and My Jae weren't worried about the thousands of dollars they dropped to see Taylor Swift in Toronto.
A year after turning to comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host their big show, The Academy Awards will pivot to another familiar TV funnyman — Conan O'Brien.
Musicians, collectors and fans have a chance to own a guitar god’s tools of the trade — instruments owned by the late Jeff Beck are going up for auction.
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55,000 workers are striking.
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
European Union regulators issued their first antitrust fine to Facebook parent Meta on Thursday with a penalty of nearly 800 million euros for what they call 'abusive practices' involving its Marketplace online classified ads business.
The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights -- albeit staged -- for the first time in two millennia under a US$1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb that aims to promote 'a more conscious tourism.'
The Australian government's plan to ban children from social media to protect them from harm has won almost universal political support, but keeping them off social media looks far more difficult in practical terms.
The California Insurance Department said four Los Angeles residents were arrested Wednesday, accused of defrauding three insurance companies out of nearly $142,000 by claiming a bear had caused damage to their vehicles.
The world's tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world's tallest college basketball player.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Ontario boxers Melinda Watpool and Lucas Bahdi will fight opponents in undercard matchups, before the much-anticipated Mike Tyson and Jake Paul showdown.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.