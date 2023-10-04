Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
Parents know that raising children is expensive.
A new report tries to narrow down exactly how much it costs to have a family in Canada, including the extra money it takes to get by if they decide to live at home after high school.
According to recently released data from Statistics Canada, raising two kids could cost middle-income parents more than $500,000.
But this price is based on raising those kids until the age of 17. It increases by 29 per cent if children stay at home until they are 22 years old — as many do.
The report broke down the cost of caring for two children in Canada for two parents, as well as for a single parent.
The total tab includes costs like housing, transportation, food and clothing, among other expenses.
"Generating estimates of the cost of raising a child is complex, and spending on children is highly variable across different types of families," the report published Sept. 29 reads. "An additional challenge is the growing importance of the costs incurred for adult children who live with their parents."
The report used data from the Survey of Household Spending, gathered between 2014 and 2017. With inflation, these costs are likely higher today.
According to the research, there were almost five million families in the country living with at least one child under the age of 25.
Of this, 37 per cent lived with one child, 43 per cent lived with two and 20 per cent had three or more children.
HOW MUCH IT COSTS
StatCan analysts broke down the costs for a two-parent, two-child family based on whether the family is considered lower-, middle- and higher-income.
For a lower-income household, the costs were about $238,190 per child, the data suggested.
At the time the data was collected, the before-tax household income for this family bracket was less than $83,013, the report noted.
In Canada, middle-income families at that time spent an average of $293,000 on one child from birth to 17 years of age, based on the survey results.
Higher-income families spent $403,910 on raising a child.
When it came to single-parent households with two children, lower-income earners spent about $231,260 per child.
Middle-income single parents cited their expenses per child at $372,110.
MORE COSTLY IF CHILDREN STAY AT HOME
Unsurprisingly, the longer children stay in the home, the higher their parents' expenses are, the study showed.
And it's becoming more common, so it should be a factor would-be parents take into account when figuring out their budget.
"Over the past 40 years, Canada has seen an increase in the proportion of young adults living with at least one parent,” the report noted.
About 90 per cent of adults aged 18 to 19 and 68 per cent aged 20 to 24 were living with one parent in 2019, according to previous data from StatCan.
A child in a lower-income, two-parent household who stayed at home until the age of 22 cost an extra $70,520, on top of the initial $238,190.
For middle-income households, the total parents spent went up by $85,900.
The highest-income households spent an extra $117,360 when raising a child until they reached 22.
The costs increased similarly for one-parent households with two children staying at home into early adulthood.
The report says it costs lower-income and middle-income single parents between $299,180 and $479,830 per child if their kid decided to live at home into their early 20s.
"For two-parent and one-parent households, including children aged 18 to 22 years increased the total expenditures by 29 per cent compared with those for children aged 0 to 17 years," the report said.
As for why the costs went up so much, analysts had a couple of theories: "This increase is attributable to more years of expenses and to higher education costs (likely for post-secondary education tuition)."
HIGHEST COSTS OF RAISING A CHILD
The greatest expense for a family raising a child from birth to 22 years old across all income types was housing, according to the data.
The report said about 27 to 32 per cent of all expenditures accounted for housing. This included rent or mortgage, repairs, taxes, insurance, utilities, household furnishings and operations.
Transportation was the second largest expense for most parents, accounting for 18 to 20 per cent of their budget. Transportation was a smaller share, 11 to 15 per cent, of expenses for single parents, a discrepancy StatCan analysts thought was likely because two-parent families often have two cars.
Food, purchased at stores and restaurants, was the second largest expense for one-parent households, accounting for 18 to 20 per cent of the budget.
This category was the third highest amount for two-parent families, taking up between 16 and 18 per cent of total expenses.
Additionally, child care and education were a "relatively large expense," the report noted.
About 13 to 17 per cent of the total expenditure for one child went to this category, which includes tuition fees, textbooks and school supplies.
Child-care costs have steadily climbed in most Canadian cities since the time the data was collected.
The cost of raising children varied across Canada, with two-parent, two-child households in the Prairies and on the West Coast paying the most.
The expenses of parents living in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia were 8 to 15 per cent higher than those in the Atlantic provinces at the time.
The costs were about 5 to 9 per cent higher for Ontario and Quebec families than those on the East Coast.
This breakdown, StatCan observed, suggested the general cost of living in the Atlantic provinces was lower than in other places in Canada.
Previous research also suggested that living in Canada's territories costs about 1.46 times more than anywhere else in the country, the report said.
StatCan left out those living in Canada's north from this report because of a lack of data from the territories on family spending.
"Caring for children is among the key functions of families and the larger society," StatCan's report read. "Although the decision to become a parent is personal, it has individual and social consequences."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
WATCH Dramatic video: Backpackers caught in fireball caused by lithium-ion battery explosion
Two backpackers were caught in a fireball in the hallway of a Sydney hostel after a Lithium-ion battery exploded inside the room.
After judge's rebuke, Trump returns to court for 3rd day for fraud lawsuit trial
Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to his New York civil fraud trial for a third day Wednesday after running afoul of the judge by denigrating a key court staffer in a social media post.
U.K. police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies
British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked there, authorities said Wednesday.
Sirens blare across Russia as it holds nationwide emergency drills
Sirens wailed across Russia and TV stations interrupted regular programming to broadcast warnings Wednesday as part of sweeping drills intended to test the readiness of the country's emergency responders amid the fighting in Ukraine.
A bus plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, killing 21 people
A bus carrying dozens of people plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, causing a fiery crash that killed 21 people and injured at least 15, mostly foreign tourists returning to a nearby campsite.
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny particles that power TVs and phones
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
Toronto
-
2 children, 1 adult injured after collision at daycare centre in Vaughan: police
Police say two children and one adult sustained minor injuries after a driver crashed through a fence outside a Vaughan daycare on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario spends $2.6B less than planned in first quarter, budget watchdog finds
The Ontario government spent $2.6 billion less than planned in its first quarter, with fewer investments in health and electricity subsidy programs, according to the province’s budget watchdog.
-
Ontario university student loses $3K after clicking fake CIBC link
An Ontario university student lost $3,000 in an online banking scam while she was expecting money to help pay for her tuition and school books.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Center website, despite never working there
Two Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Center website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
October heatwave continues for another day
The October heatwave continues Wednesday with the potential for another temperature record to be broken.
-
Trouble brewing for planned Starbucks drive-thru in Manotick
There is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
Barrie
-
Would-be thief flees the scene of the crime when owner returns home
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man who attempted to steal an ATV in Meaford.
-
Two injured in downtown Orillia stabbing
Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Orillia on Tuesday.
-
Police lay charges in domestic assault cases
OPP has charged three people following intimate partner violence.
Kitchener
-
Damage from fire at Cambridge hospital estimated at $1 million
A fire on the roof of Cambridge Memorial Hospital caused around $1 million in damage, the Cambridge Fire Department says.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Landmark Cinemas in Kitchener closing on Friday
Movie-goers will only have a couple more days to see films at the Landmark Cinema in Kitchener.
London
-
OPP looking for suspects after damage to elementary school
OPP in Huron County are looking for information after some damage was reported to an elementary school in the Municipality of South Huron.
-
Skyline stretching 53-storey and 43-storey towers withstand critics at planning committee
An ambitious proposal to build London’s two tallest buildings faced pushback from neighbours — but ultimately received an endorsement from the city’s planning committee.
-
High school football program now suspended for hazing incident
The senior football program at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (SWLSS) is temporarily suspended after new information has come forward involving a hazing incident prior the season opening game.
Windsor
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect believed to have ties to Windsor
Windsor police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who may have ties to Windsor and is wanted in connection to a Kitchener homicide.
-
Police dog helps find theft suspect who swam across Thames River
Chatham-Kent police say canine Helix helped find a suspect who was hiding along the Thames River.
-
One more day of summer-like temperatures
Another summer-like day is on the way for Windsor-Essex before cooler temperatures and rain moves in for the rest of the week.
Montreal
-
SQ targets 'grandparent scam' gang in Montreal conning elderly people in the U.S.
A task force headed by Quebec provincial police is targeting a criminal organization specializing in 'grandparent' fraud, preying predominately on elderly people in the United States.
-
Mischief and armed assault in Montreal as residents protest new bike lanes
In bike-friendly Montreal, opposition to new cycling lanes in Parc-Extension and the nearby Saint-Michel neighbourhood has been notably fervent: groups of residents have organized protests, and police have reported instances of mischief, armed assault and obstruction of civil servants or peace officers at some of the demonstrations.
-
Potential return of 3rd link in Quebec City takes politicians by surprise
Quebec Premier François Legault seemed to take everyone by surprise when he announced the potential return of the third motorway link.
Atlantic
-
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
-
'A very nice man': 93-year-old super fan gets one-on-one with Sidney Crosby
A long-time hockey fan in Halifax is still basking in the glow of some special face time she scored with the legendary Sidney Crosby.
-
Veterans’ headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
Winnipeg
-
NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
-
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
-
Heather Stefanson stepping down as PC leader
Following the defeat of her party, Heather Stefanson has announced she will be stepping down as the leader of the Progressive Conservatives.
Calgary
-
'It was chaos': Violent fight on board CTrain forces passengers into Calgary LRT tunnel
A CTrain was forced to stop in the middle of a tunnel in downtown Calgary following an assault Tuesday night.
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
-
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
8 displaced by fire at north-central apartment building
A three-storey walk-up in north central Edmonton was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a fire.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Gusty and cooler, big weekend warm-up
Showers continue in areas south and west of Edmonton AND in northeastern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Accident at Cypress Mountain kills heavy equipment operator
An industrial accident at the Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver has killed one person.
-
Vancouver councillor wins code of conduct complaint against her, filed by the mayor
A Vancouver city councillor has won a code of conduct complaint, which was filed against her by the mayor.
-
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Politics
-
What to know about Canada's new House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
-
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
-
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
Health
-
U.K. plans to raise legal smoking age each year until it applies to whole population
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday proposed raising the legal age that people in England can buy cigarettes by one year, every year until it applies to the whole population.
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny particles that power TVs and phones
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
Lady Gaga will not have to pay US$500,000 reward to woman tied to dognapping of her French bulldogs
A Los Angeles County Judge ruled Monday that singer Lady Gaga will not have to pay out the US$500,000 reward that she promised for her French bulldogs' safe return following a 2021 dognapping incident.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies after selloff as reports suggest U.S. economy may be cooling
Wall Street is holding steadier in mixed trading Wednesday after reports suggested the U.S. economy may be cooling.
-
Jury selection resumes at fraud trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The final stages of jury selection resumed Wednesday at the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City.
-
OPINION
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Lifestyle
-
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemic
Nationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
-
Order a bagel and schmear at Feltz Bagels, and you'll be fed an original piece of art
"Feltz Bagels," the latest installation from British artist Lucy Sparrow, uses approximately 30,000 pieces of felt to recreate the look and feel of the authentic Jewish bagel shops prominent in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.
-
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays on brink of elimination ahead of Game 2 in AL wild-card series
If the Jays don't win Wednesday at Target Field, their post-season experience will be both brief and finished.
-
U.S. appeals court to hear arguments over 2010 hush-money settlement of Ronaldo rape case in Vegas
A United States appeals court planned to hear Wednesday from lawyers trying to revive a woman's bid to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions more than the US $375,000 in hush money he paid her after she accused him of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
Autos
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.