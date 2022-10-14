Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023.
Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. Some are in their late 20s, perhaps thinking of buying a house or already homeowners. Others are new graduates, entering emerging into competitive job markets.
The word “recession” likely brings to mind the upheaval of 2008-09, when the global financial crisis triggered a seven-month recession in Canada and a lengthy recovery, rather than the short-lived downturn from the early days of the pandemic.
A recession is usually defined by two successive quarters of negative GDP growth. Experts are saying a mild recession is the most likely scenario for 2023, though a more typical recession is not out of the question.
No two economic downturns are alike. Here’s how this one could affect you.
HOUSING
Normally central banks slash interest rates during recessions, but that’s unlikely to happen in 2023, said BMO economist Sal Guatieri. The Bank of Canada has made it clear that it will continue to raise rates until it can rein in inflation, which remains well above the bank's two per cent target.
So while home prices will likely keep dropping as the recession further aggravates downward pressure on the market, the cost of borrowing won’t go down with them, Guatieri said.
Anyone set to renew their mortgage in the next year or more will be in for a nasty bump in their monthly payments, said David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
“Housing is going to become a lot more expensive for most people.”
Some people may decide to hold off on buying for the first time, said Laurie Campbell, director of client financial wellness at Bromwich+Smith.
“That pushes more people into the rental market,” she said, putting upward pressure on rent prices.
Though rents have skyrocketed in 2022, recessions normally hurt homeowners more than renters, said Guatieri, predicting that pressure on rent prices will subside in 2023.
“The environment for the next six to nine months does favour renters because not only will the economic weakness slow the rate of rent increases, but ultimately by pushing house prices down further, it will allow renters to get into the housing market.”
WORK
Employees have been in a good bargaining position this year, said Macdonald. There were more than a million job vacancies in the second quarter of 2022, according to Statistics Canada, up from around 732,000 the year before and almost twice as many as pre-pandemic.
But that could change.
In a mild recession, widespread layoffs are unlikely and much of the contraction will be in job vacancies, said Guatieri. If the economy moves into a more traditional recession, however, layoffs will go up more significantly, he said.
Either way, workers will lose the bargaining power they recently gained, said Macdonald.
“That is the sort of thing that you would see in a labour market that's much weaker, where the balance of power shifts towards the employer.”
With high inflation, workers have been concerned with getting raises, whether at their current jobs, or through new positions, said Campbell.
But heading into a recession, “people are going to be more concerned about keeping their job,” she said.
New graduates could feel the effects of a recessionary job market over the long term, Macdonald said.
“If you happen to graduate into a recession, you may have long-term scarring effects, where you never make as much over the entirety of your lifetime as somebody who graduated in a very strong job market,” he said.
SPENDING
Non-necessities are the first thing to go from household budgets when economic times get tough, said Campbell — restaurant meals, movies, daily coffees or costly vacations.
However, not every family has room to cut in the first place, she said. Some people may be forced to cut corners at the grocery store, or make tough decisions for other necessary expenses like housing.
Small business owners are in for another difficult period after emerging from the pandemic, said Guatieri, and some may not survive a period of rising costs and cautious consumer spending.
As discretionary spending on things like food and entertainment goes down, workers in those sectors may see their hours cut, said Macdonald. As is often the case, precarious and low-income workers may be the first to feel the effects of economic contraction, in part because of the effect on those sectors.
“The people that work in those areas are more at risk,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
BREAKING | Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighbourhood, 3 more along North Carolina greenway
A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle class Raleigh neighbourhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others in an attack that left the city reeling and authorities searching for a motive, police said Friday.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up tab
Elon Musk's SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding critical satellite service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Toronto
-
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
-
$750,000 worth of goods stolen during violent Toronto jewelry store robbery
Toronto police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a Rexdale jewelry store this past spring where the suspects allegedly made off with $750,000 worth of stolen goods.
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Ottawa man charged in Thanksgiving weekend shooting in ByWard Market
An Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to a late night shooting at a business in the ByWard Market over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Barrie
-
Police procession to bring fallen officers home heads to Barrie
A procession was held Friday morning to bring home two South Simcoe Police Service officers killed in the line of duty.
-
Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says
The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit says.
-
OPP welcomes new recruits
17 new provincial constables have joined Ontario Provincial Police in Central Region following a graduation ceremony on Oct. 6, 2022.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Trudeau stops by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada was in Waterloo Region Friday to talk climate and green incentives.
-
SUVs stolen in Waterloo region recovered from Guelph lot
Police say a pair of SUVs stolen in Waterloo region have been found at a Guelph parking lot.
-
Pop-up park opens in downtown Kitchener
The City of Kitchener is setting up a pop-up park on King Street downtown.
London
-
Stanton Farms becomes first agricultural-based renewable natural gas supplier
Dozens gathered at Stanton Farms’ new facility on Friday which will produces renewable natural gas (RNG) from local and farm-based organic waste.
-
Jury deliberating in Kelly Jacobs trial
The jury is now deliberating in the impaired driving case of Kelly Jacobs. The 35-year-old is charged in relation to the 2018 death of 23-year-old Beulah Peters who died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
London police assisting coroner with Kipps Lane death investigation
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
30-year-old Windsor man arrested after police seize drugs valued at more than $20K
Windsor police seized more than $20,000 worth of crystal meth, green and yellow fentanyl along with a loaded cross-bow and tazer from a downtown residence during a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after Riverside Drive fire
Windsor firefighters were kept busy Thursday night attending two separate upgraded fire calls. They were first called to the 2500 block of Howard Avenue around 4 p.m.
-
CP Holiday Train returns to Windsor and Chatham for first time in three years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be rolling into Windsor and Chatham for the first time since 2019.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gilbert Rozon faces new allegations of sexual assault
Three women have filed civil lawsuits against Quebec entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon for alleged sexual assault.
-
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
-
Haunted house east of Montreal closed after people complained it was 'degrading' to women
A historical village east of Montreal has shut down a haunted house after members of the public complained the Halloween attraction was too shocking. One person wrote on Facebook that the attraction seemed too 'degrading' to women.
Atlantic
-
Three weeks after Fiona, the number of P.E.I. customers without power drops to 160
Power crews have restored electricity to more than 1,000 Prince Edward Island customers since Thursday night, bringing the number of customers affected by outages to 160.
-
Ex-minister Dominic Cardy says he worries about future of French in N.B. schools
Dominic Cardy says he resigned as Blaine Higgs's education minister because the premier's policy on the French immersion program in schools is damaging to anglophone children.
-
Family doctor waitlist continues to grow in Nova Scotia
As the number of Nova Scotians on the ‘Need A Family Practice’ waitlist grows, the provincial government hinted on Friday they may do away with reporting the numbers.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in Manitoba
RCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves. Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, approached police in the summer after a private contractor detected anomalies beneath a church using ground-penetrating radar.
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
-
Winnipeg football coach charged with additional sexual offences: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid more charges against a Winnipeg football coach accused of sexually abusing students during the 1990s and 2000s.
Calgary
-
Alberta's decided voters split between support for UCP, NDP: Poll
A new poll suggests Alberta’s UCP and NDP are neck-and-neck in their popularity amongst Alberta's decided voters ahead of next year’s general election.
-
High inflation and recession risk will affect Calgary, Conference Board of Canada says
A new outlook on Calgary's economy for the rest of this year and into 2023 suggests that while the city is riding high on housing and retail figures, it will not escape challenges posed by high inflation and recession.
-
Supreme Court of Canada reinstates Calgary man's first-degree murder conviction
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored a first-degree murder conviction for a Calgary man, ruling he was not unfairly denied his right to silence when he initially talked with police.
Edmonton
-
Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets
Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday. Police say they were called to the shopping centre in northeast Edmonton around 12:20 p.m. about a "physical altercation" between "multiple students."
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | EFRS fighting grass fire in northwest Edmonton
A grass fire is burning in northwest Edmonton.
-
Oilers working to 'clean up' their game ahead of fresh-look Battle of Alberta
The Edmonton Oilers won their only game of the season so far, but it wasn't exactly the start they wanted.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
-
B.C. sextortion trial: Aydin Coban to be sentenced in case involving Amanda Todd
A man convicted in the cyberbullying and extortion of a British Columbia teenager who died by suicide a decade ago is expected to learn his sentence today.
-
Metro Vancouverites urged to conserve depleting drinking water supply
Metro Vancouver is asking residents and businesses to cut back on their water use as unseasonably warm and dry weather has left the region's reservoirs depleted.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
-
Military eases vaccine mandate, presses ahead with discipline for unvaccinated troops
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military will press ahead with plans to kick out dozens of unvaccinated troops despite changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Health
-
Expired drug kills 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen
Some 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen have died, and dozens more left seriously ill, after being administered expired doses of a cancer treatment in the rebel-held capital.
-
India suspends production after cough syrup linked to Gambia child deaths
Indian health authorities said on Wednesday they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals after a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.
-
Researchers discover link between 'long COVID' and blood
Researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute have discovered unique blood biomarkers in patients suffering from post-COVID-19 (long COVID), and are now developing a first of its kind blood test that could be used to diagnose the condition.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
Astronauts set to return home from the International Space Station today
Four astronauts are expected to board their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and return home from the International Space Station on Friday, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
-
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
-
Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognizable vocals to come out in more than eight years.
-
W5 profile
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Business
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
-
S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade lower
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.
-
U.K. PM Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil
Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on a major part of her tax-cutting economic plan Friday as she struggled to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets.
Lifestyle
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Felix Baumgartner: 10 years on, the man who fell to earth is still awed by experience
Ten years after he broke the sound barrier while leaping to Earth from space, Felix Baumgartner remains awed by his accomplishment.
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
Sports
-
Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clasico at Madrid
Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first 'clasico' of the season in the Spanish league.
-
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.
-
Boston Marathon winner in 2021 suspended in doping case
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
Autos
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.