Here are the results from Saturday's Lotto 649 draw
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 7:32AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $12.5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 15 will be approximately $15 million.
