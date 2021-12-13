With the holidays fast approaching, there’s still time to send a package or a card and have it arrive to your loved one for Christmas.

Canada Post has released its list of shipping deadlines to help Canadians plan this holiday season. Here’s a closer look at the cut-off dates to ship cards and gifts via Canada Post.

SENDING PACKAGES WITHIN CANADA

The deadlines for sending packages within Canada depend on both where you are sending the parcel and by which service you send it.

If you’re looking to ship a parcel locally, you have until Dec. 20 to send it by regular mail, and until Dec. 21 to send it by priority, Xpresspost or flat rate box.

The deadline is a little shorter if you’re trying to send a package regionally. Customers have until Dec. 15 to send their parcels by regular mail and until Dec. 17 to send it by flat rate box, while Dec. 21 is the cut off for Xpresspost and Priority packages.

The deadline to send a package nationally within Canada by regular mail has already passed and today (Dec. 13) is the last day to send a parcel by flat rate box if you want it to arrive by Christmas.

If you want your package to arrive to another home within Canada by Christmas, you have until Dec. 20 to send it by Xpresspost, and until Dec. 21 to send it by priority mail.

SENDING CARDS WITHIN CANADA

If you’re looking to send a card to someone within Canada, you still have a few days. Locally, you have until Dec. 21, while cards sent regionally can be mailed until Dec. 20.

However, you only have until Dec. 17 to send a card nationally.

SENDING PACKAGES INTERNATIONALLY

If you’re looking to send a package to someone in the U.S., you have three options left.

Dec. 13 is the last day to send an expedited parcel to the U.S., while you have until Dec. 16 to send an Xpresspost package. Dec. 21 is the cut off to send a Priority package to someone in the U.S.

While deadlines have passed to send packages to most other parts of the world by tracked parcel or Xpresspost, you still have a few days to send gifts via Canada Post’s priority worldwide service.

Packages will still make it for Christmas if sent to Australia, China, India, Japan, and New Zealand by Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, you have until Dec. 16 to send priority packages to Central and South America and the Caribbean, and to Europe, including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The deadline to send cards to most places abroad have already passed. However, those looking to send a card to the Middle East have until Dec. 19.

Canada Post’s full list of deadlines can be found here.