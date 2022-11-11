Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since

Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada

At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.

5 things to know for Friday, November 11, 2022

Remembrance Day ceremonies are being held across Canada today, a Canadian resident who has been stranded abroad for two months is desperate for help, and federal health officials are urging people to wear masks indoors again. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

