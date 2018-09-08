Helicopters holding fire that's crossed into Canada at avalanche path
WATERTON, Alta. - Crews battling a wildfire near the U.S. border in Alberta are hoping an avalanche path will prevent the flames from spreading further into a national park that was badly burned last year.
Dry and windy conditions Friday afternoon pushed the Boundary Wildfire north across the border for the first time into Waterton Lakes National Park in southwestern Alberta.
Parks Canada says in a news release the area received a small amount of rain overnight, but it was so small that it couldn't be measured, and Saturday's forecast called for strong winds and sun.
John Stoesser, a spokesman for Parks Canada, says the flames have reached a stretch of mountainside that has been swept mostly bare of trees by winter avalanches.
Stoesser says sparks have crossed the avalanche zone and ignited spot fires on the eastern side.
He says helicopters are dumping water on those spot fires to keep them from growing and burning further through the Boundary Valley towards the Waterton Valley.
