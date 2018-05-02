

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A man who pleaded guilty to eight sex-related charges involving students at the Young Canadians School of Performing Arts in Calgary is to learn his fate today.

Philip Heerema tearfully addressed court yesterday at his sentencing hearing where he expressed remorse, shame and sorrow for his crimes.

The charges include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, making child pornography and luring.

A joint sentence submission from the Crown and defence recommended 10 years in prison.

Heerema, who is 55, resigned from the school in 2014 when police began investigating several complaints.

The Young Canadians school works with students between 11 and 18 and the victims were male students at the school over a 12-year period.

Their dance and voice training culminates in a performance at the Calgary Stampede's grandstand show.

The Crown says Heerema was a proverbial wolf in sheep's clothing.

Some of the victims say the effect of the abuse they suffered has been devastating.