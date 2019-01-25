

The Canadian Press





SUSSEX, N.B. -- The Canadian Red Cross says at least a dozen homes had to be evacuated late Thursday because of flash flooding in riverfront areas around Sussex, N.B.

The town's Emergency Operations group issued an advisory late Thursday, saying water levels had exceeded the flood stage and that residents in affected areas should evacuate.

The Red Cross was arranging emergency lodging at hotels for at least 17 people, with more requests anticipated overnight following heavy rains and fierce winds that also knocked out power in the province as well as in Nova Scotia.

An emergency shelter had been set up at the Saunders Irving Chapel at Kingswood University.

The town says on its website that the Trout Creek crested at 19.75 meters overnight and water levels were "trending downward" as of 4 a.m.

NB Power says about 6,000 customers were affected by outages, with most in the Kennebecasis Valley Fundy area, while Nova Scotia Power said about 12,000 customers were without electricity in the wake of winds that exceeded 80 km/h.

The winds also ripped part of the roof off an apartment building in Moncton, N.B., where eight people were forced from four apartments in the 12-unit building.

This is just the latest flooding to affect the small New Brunswick community following less serious localized flooding last weekend along the Kennebecasis and Canaan rivers.