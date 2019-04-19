Heavy rain and rapid snow melt could cause significant flooding in New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 11:04AM EDT
FREDERICTON - With heavy rain in the forecast, people living along the Saint John River in western New Brunswick are bracing for flooding this weekend.
The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says a gradual snow melt in the province's northwest is expected to accelerate rapidly as temperatures rise.
The provincial government says sand and sandbags are available at locations across the province.
Water levels are expected to rise over the coming days, and several areas along the river have passed or will reach flood stage before the weekend is through.
Those locations include Saint John, Edmundston, Fredericton, Jemseg and ten other communities in the river's watershed.
Some residents are still making repairs to property damaged during historic flooding last year.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- More help arriving for mother who lost 7 children in Halifax house fire
- Man shot dead in downtown Ottawa; one charged with second-degree murder
- Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water
- Heavy rain and rapid snow melt could cause significant flooding in New Brunswick
- New Brunswick man sentenced to a year in jail for letting dog starve to death