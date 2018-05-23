

CTVNews.ca Staff





A careful rescue mission in northern Ontario has freed an injured moose that was struck by a vehicle and left for dead in a watery ditch.

The moose was found lying in a flooded gully beside a rural road east of Rousseau, about 225 kilometres north of Toronto, on Wednesday morning.

A team of police officers, construction crew and wildlife officials joined forces in hopes of rescuing the injured animal. Ontario Provincial Police closed down the road, and workers from the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary tranquilized the moose to ensure its safety.

Howard Smith, managing director of the wildlife centre, then puttered toward the moose in a boat and held its head above water after it had been sedated.

The trickiest part was moving the moose. Crews used chains and ropes to get a hold on the moose and drag it through the water. Construction crews used a excavator with a large scoop to hoist the animal out of the water and onto the back of a pickup truck.

CTV Northern Ontario reports that it’s too early to know the moose’s condition. The animal is being transferred to a veterinarian for treatment.

With files from CTV Northern Ontario