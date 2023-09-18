Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Canada's largest bookstore announced a reshuffling of its top leadership team on Monday with founder Heather Reisman back in the top job.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. said in a press release that Reisman is returning to the role of CEO after Peter Ruis resigned earlier this month.
"We know Heather's deep understanding of the Indigo brand as the country's leading voice on books and reading, and her commitment to the business, combined with a very special and dedicated organization, will put the Company on the right trajectory," Markus Dohle, Chair of the Board's Human Resources, Compensation and Governance Committee, said in the press release.
Reisman left Indigo last year and retired from its board in August 2022, but has now returned with Ruis's Sept. 7 departure.
Indigo did not offer any reason for his resignation.
Craig Loudon, Indigo's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Loudon will continue acting as the CFO and lead the finance team, the press release says.
Monday's restructuring comes as the company faces a shakeup at its highest levels including the departure of its president and 21-year employee Andrea Limbardi.
"There is a clear path for Indigo to regain its momentum," Reisman, said in Monday's press release. "I love this company and its mission…I know that together we will return Indigo to growth and profitability."
One expert says the leadership changes are a response to the "crisis" brewing within the company.
"What's going to happen moving forward?" Richard Powers, an associate professor at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, told The Canadian Press. "Who is going to steady the ship?"
Indigo's stock price has fallen by 90 per cent in the last five years.
Dohle now serves as Chair of the Board of Directors and Eileen Naughton was appointed to the board on Monday.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
With files from The Canadian Press.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the founder of the company, Heather Reisman, is back as CEO after Peter Ruis stepped down earlier this month.
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony
Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, arguing that two agents violated his right to privacy when they publicly aired his tax information as they pressed claims that a federal investigation of him had been improperly handled.
Ukraine fires 6 deputy defence ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
Six Ukrainian deputy defence ministers were fired Monday following the dismissal two weeks ago of Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in a corruption scandal, officials said, as heavy fighting continued in the east.
Trajectory for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial uncertain as third week begins
Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.
Alabama high school band director shot with stun gun after refusing to end performance
An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn't tell his band to stop playing.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.
Montreal developer repurposes staircase space to create tiny homes amid housing crisis
Across the country, housing spaces are limited, particularly in bustling downtown neighbourhoods – a challenge that is leading some developers and tenants to repurpose overlooked spaces into unconventional homes, such as a Montreal project turning staircases into tiny housing units.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed “numerous times” in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
-
Hood of car flies onto TTC tracks delaying subway service
The hood of a car flew onto TTC tracks near Wilson Station causing a delay on Monday morning.
-
Ontario elementary teachers hold strike votes between today and Oct. 17
Teachers in Ontario's public elementary schools are set to start voting today on whether they want to give their union a strike mandate.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | RCDSB students receive free Chromebook laptops
Thousands of students in the Renfrew County District School Board have received a free laptop for schoolwork.
-
Showers to start the week
After overnight rain, more showers are possible Monday afternoon.
-
Canada Army Run brings in $200,000 to support Canadian soldiers and veterans
The 16th annual Canada Army Run took over downtown Ottawa on Sunday. This year's run, with almost 13,000 participants, raised more than $200,000 for Soldier On and Support Our Troops.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada issues heavy rainfall warning in Central Ontario
Environment Canada has posted a heavy rainfall warning for Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Decision expected in sex workers' Charter challenge of criminal prostitution laws
The Ontario Superior Court is expected to release its decision this morning on a constitutional challenge launched by an alliance of groups advocating for the rights of sex workers.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancels upcoming concerts and practices
The future appears uncertain for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony. In an email, the organization said it would not be 'commencing our season this week' and no events appear on their online calendar.
-
-
Ontario elementary teachers hold strike votes between today and Oct. 17
Teachers in Ontario's public elementary schools are set to start voting today on whether they want to give their union a strike mandate.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 8
On Friday, the jury saw videos of Veltman in London Police Service custody. Here’s what you need to know going into Monday.
-
$4,000 in tools, other items allegedly stolen from Lucan, Ont. garage
Middlesex County OPP is investigating after about $4,000 in tools and other items were stolen from a garage overnight Friday.
-
Chance of showers, risk of thunderstorms in London, Ont.
Lononders are in store for a mainly cloudy start to the week Monday with a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms.
Windsor
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 8
On Friday, the jury saw videos of Veltman in London Police Service custody. Here’s what you need to know going into Monday.
-
‘She changed my life’: Legendary Canadian singer in Windsor to honour friend Rosalie Trombley
Burton Cummings credits former Big 8 CKLW music director Rosalie Trombley with jump starting the iconic Canadian band The Guess Who.
-
Housing, food prices top of mind as MPs return to Ottawa following summer break
MPs are returning to the House of Commons today determined to find relief for Canadians feeling the pinch of inflation.
Montreal
-
Loto-Quebec surprised at Montreal public health's opposition to video gaming machines at Bell Centre
Loto-Quebec is surprised that Montreal public health recommended against the proposed plan to install around 300 video lottery terminals at Taverne 1909, a four-storey building next to the Bell Centre.
-
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be in New York for climate week
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be in New York for Climate Week, which is being held there until Sunday. Plante will participate, as co-president, in a meeting of the steering committee of the C40 network, which brings together cities engaged in the ecological transition.
-
Montreal developer repurposes staircase space to create tiny homes amid housing crisis
Across the country, housing spaces are limited, particularly in bustling downtown neighbourhoods – a challenge that is leading some developers and tenants to repurpose overlooked spaces into unconventional homes, such as a Montreal project turning staircases into tiny housing units.
Atlantic
-
Clean-up efforts underway in Halifax after post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee left behind debris, damaged property and power outages for many to clean up in Halifax.
-
Some Nova Scotia schools closed following post-tropical storm Lee
Some schools in Nova Scotia are closed Monday morning due to power outages following post-tropical storm Lee.
-
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
Winnipeg
-
Sturgeon Creek crash sends 2 to hospital
A Sunday night crash in Winnipeg’s Sturgeon Creek area sent two people to the hospital.
-
'Terry's legacy continues to inspire': Hundreds participate in 43rd Terry Fox Run in Winnipeg
Hundreds of runners and walkers in Assiniboine Park kicked off the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run Sunday, with Terry Fox's own brother leading the pack.
-
Manitoba party leaders square off in 90-minute radio debate this morning
Voters in Manitoba can listen to party leaders go head-to-head-to-head this morning in a radio debate.
Calgary
-
Calgary hosts global oil-producing nations at 24th World Petroleum Congress
Hundreds of executives and government officials from oil-producing nations around the world are gathering in Calgary this week, against the backdrop of growing global pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
19-year-old charged in Marlborough CTrain station death
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a fatal stabbing in Marlborough Saturday night.
-
3 homes damaged in early-morning 2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary
An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in northwest Calgary early Sunday damaged three homes, one of them extensively.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Air quality improves and cooler air moves in
Smoke continues to be an issue in many areas around the province, but some of the smokiest conditions look to be in the Edmonton area and eastern Alberta.
-
RCMP ask for help finding robbery suspects in northern Alberta
RCMP are asking the public to help find two men wanted for a robbery and a firearms offence near Cadotte Lake.
-
Sunday morning fire in Leduc displaces 3 families, knocks out power
Three families have been displaced by a fire in Leduc early Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
1 week after triple stabbing, Chinatown community remains resilient and hopeful for positive change
One week after an unprovoked attack in Vancouver's Chinatown, many in the community are still struggling to cope, but remain resilient and hopeful that a positive change is on the horizon.
-
Canadian icon's legacy still felt 43 years later at annual Terry Fox Run
Thousands across Canada hit the pavement today to pay tribute to Terry Fox, while raising money for vital cancer research.
-
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby, vehicle on fire found nearby: RCMP
A man was shot dead in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Politics
-
Housing, food prices top of mind as MPs return to Ottawa following summer break
MPs are returning to the House of Commons today determined to find relief for Canadians feeling the pinch of inflation.
-
Parliament resuming as parties jockey for position on cost of living, housing fixes
Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons on Monday as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives.
-
Trajectory for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial uncertain as third week begins
Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.
Health
-
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
-
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
-
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
U.K. police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand
Senior British politicians on Monday urged police to investigate sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand, as the U.K. entertainment industry faced questions about whether the comedian's bad behaviour went unchallenged because of his fame.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancels upcoming concerts and practices
The future appears uncertain for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony. In an email, the organization said it would not be 'commencing our season this week' and no events appear on their online calendar.
-
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the founder of the company, Heather Reisman, is back as CEO after Peter Ruis stepped down earlier this month.
-
Stock market today: World shares lower, Tokyo closed, as focus turns to U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
Shares fell Monday in Europe and Asia, as investors awaited a meeting this week of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the Montreal LEGO artist recreating the city's most iconic buildings
The Orange Julep, Schwartz’s Deli, and even a Couche Tard depanneur -- they're landmarks in Montreal, but that’s not all they have in common. Enter the world of local LEGO artist Addy Parsons, the Ottawa-born Montrealer with a talent to render the city’s most iconic buildings in brick form.
-
UNESCO names Erfurt's medieval Jewish buildings in Germany as a World Heritage Site
A UN committee on Sunday named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site, the second time Jewish heritage in Germany has been added to the list in recent years.
-
Heat waves, wildfires, air chaos and overcrowding. How this year's summer vacations fell apart
Environmental disasters, aviation industry mishaps and strikes, dirty beaches, soaring temperatures, deluges, price hikes and overcrowding all seem to have conspired to ruin getaways for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people this year. Here's a roundup of some of the adversity that vacationers have faced over the past few months.
Sports
-
Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn't a Red Bull in sight. After winning every other race this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez weren't in the podium fight in Singapore.
-
Mostert runs for 2 TDs, Tagovailoa throws for another as Dolphins hold off Patriots 24-17
Tua Tagovailoa has heard a lot during his NFL career about his shortcomings. Beating the New England Patriots continues not to be one of them.
-
Ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock resigns from Blue Jackets amid investigation
Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.
Autos
-
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.
-
Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn't a Red Bull in sight. After winning every other race this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez weren't in the podium fight in Singapore.
-
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.