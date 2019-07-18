

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Temperatures in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal are expected to climb into the mid-40 degrees Celsius range in the coming days, putting the young and elderly at increased risk of dying from the heat.

With expected “excruciatingly hot temperatures,” Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips told CTV News Channel “it certainly looks like a roasting-kind-of, furnace-like weekend for a large chunk of eastern Canada.”

He said the temperatures would be between five and eight degrees higher than average temperatures for this time of year.

Phillips predicted that, by Thursday night, there would be heat warnings for most of southern, eastern and central Ontario, the majority of Quebec and the Maritimes.

He said the hot weather would linger into the weekend and that Canadians are in the “dog days of summer” now.

Temperatures in Ontario cities such as London and Windsor and Quebec cities such as Montreal, are all expected to hit the mid-20s during the evenings. Phillips said he was most concerned with the heatwave affecting people at night.

Youth, elderly, those with chronic diseases most at risk

Dr. David Kaiser with Montreal Public Health explained that the people most at the most risk are the young, the elderly, people with chronic diseases such as heart or lung conditions, and people with mental health issues.

“The important thing is that they are more at risk because they may be alone at night or in places where they don’t have air conditioning or cool spaces,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser explained that the temperatures could prove fatal for these groups. Sixty-six people died from heat-related incidents in Montreal last year.

“The risk of heat is mostly from dehydration over the course of several days and the stress that that puts on the body,” he said, advising people stay out of the sun as much they could, cool down with wet towels and drink plenty of water.

He urged people to keep track of the potentially vulnerable. “Check on your family, check on your neighbours, check with people who are most at risk,” Kaiser said.

Phillips said the one saving grace is that affected areas in Canada won’t be as humid as our neighbours to the south.

The forecasted muggy weather was because of high pressure systems travelling from western and eastern United States which Phillips said were pumping “warm, desert air and tropical air across the United States into southern Canada.”

He said people in two-thirds of the United States “can’t escape it,” with residents being affected in places including the U.S. states of Tennessee, the Carolinas and Illinois.

Phillips said that the high temperatures are expected to drop by Monday and Tuesday of next week.