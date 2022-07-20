Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of Ontario
Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of Ontario
A large part of Ontario -- including some northern regions -- is continuing under a heat warning today.
Environment Canada has issued warnings for a second day for a stretch of the province from Sudbury to Ottawa and southwest to Windsor, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the upper thirties when combined with humidity.
In northern Ontario, heat warnings are in place in the Greater Sudbury Area and vicinity and North Bay - West Nipissing.
Most of southern Ontario is also under a heat warning, with some areas, including Barrie, London and Parry Sound, also under severe thunderstorm watches.
Environment Canada says tonight's overnight low of 20 C will provide little relief from the heat.
The weather agency says some parts of southern Ontario could see the heat linger for another four days, though many will see some relief by Thursday.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent.
'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first time
In May, students were burdened with a 7.7 per cent inflation level — the highest its been since 1983 — and an economy hampered by COVID-19, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and recession predictions.
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of Ontario
A large part of Ontario -- including some northern regions -- is continuing under a heat warning today.
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
Five things to know about the turbine controversy between Canada and Ukraine
The federal government has found itself defending what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an absolutely unacceptable decision in recent weeks — to grant a Canadian company an exemption on Russian sanctions.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau understands the public's frustration and disgust with Hockey Canada. He shares many of those same feelings. Trudeau ripped the federation's leadership Tuesday in the wake of revelations that it maintains a fund meant to deal with sexual abuse claims.
How voting works in the federal Conservative leadership race
The next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be named Sept. 10. in a process that involves mail-in ballots, ranked choices and a points system.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
Tory says he spoke with Ford about boosting mayoral powers 'in passing'
Toronto Mayor John Tory says he no details of any plan for the Ford Government to grant him stronger powers, but said he did talk about it with Premier Doug Ford “in passing” the last time they met.
-
Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of Ontario
A large part of Ontario -- including some northern regions -- is continuing under a heat warning today.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the weirdest homeowner laws in the province. Here is what we found:
Ottawa
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Home sales over $1 million have doubled in Ottawa
The number of homes sold for at least $1 million has doubled as a share of Ottawa’s housing market, a new report says.
Barrie
-
Special weather statement for Simcoe-Muskoka region
A severe weather statement for the Simcoe-Muskoka region with possible thunderstorms expected to develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron this afternoon.
-
Barrie police need help finding missing senior
Barrie police need the public’s help in locating a missing senior.
-
OPP investigating armed robbery in Simcoe County
Nottawasaga provincial police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Simcoe County involving a motorcyclist.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible for parts of Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Waterloo-Wellington saying ‘a significant tornado cannot be ruled out.’
-
Concrete truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
After more than eight hours of work, a damaged ION train has been removed from King Street in Kitchener.
-
Farming equipment and car involved in crash near Fordwich, Ont.
A crash between a car and farming equipment caused part of a rural road to be closed in Huron County.
London
-
Death investigation at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation
OPP are investigating a suspicious death at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
-
Farm vehicle involved in crash near Fordwich, Ont.
There has been a serious crash north of the village of Fordwich involving a car and farm equipment.
-
Heat warning and special weather statement for London-Middlesex
Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday in London-Middlesex and all surrounding areas.
Windsor
-
Multi-day heat event continues push through Windsor-Essex
The heat warnings remain in effect for most of the province on Wednesday, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
World-renowned artist's unique Windsor waterfront property up for sale
An internationally recognized artist has put his one-of-a-kind waterfront luxury Windsor home on the market.
-
Pellet gun discovered after concerned citizen calls 911
A concerned citizen's call to 911 prompted Windsor Police to surround a residence on Randolph Ave.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.
-
COVID-19 claims 35 more lives in Quebec as infections rise
An additional 35 Quebecers have died due to COVID-19, for a total of 15,800 since the pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
-
'We’re hitting the ground running': New N.B. health minister promises updates on health plan
Bruce Fitch was asked Friday morning to take over as New Brunswick's Health Minister, a challenging portfolio in normal times — and these days are anything but.
Winnipeg
-
'The patients could hear him screaming': Winnipeg man in pain left waiting one hour for ER doctor
A Manitoba couple claims they experienced how broken the hospital system is after their recent visit to a Winnipeg emergency department.
-
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba during Tuesday's storm?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain to parts of the province.
Calgary
-
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
-
Calgary family claims Sunwing delays, poor communication made them miss Cuban vacation
Members of the Palma family thought they would be sipping margaritas on a beach in Cuba this week, but allege they had trouble boarding their Sunwing flight due to delays and poor communication.
-
Deadline for Alberta UCP leadership contestants; most have filed applications
It’s deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives and most of the contestants have already filed their applications.
Edmonton
-
Deadline for Alberta UCP leadership contestants; most have filed applications
It’s deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives and most of the contestants have already filed their applications.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent.
-
Three generations reunited by Dutch reality show
Thanks to a Dutch reality television show, a dying Edmonton man was able to hold his grandson for the first time before saying goodbye.
Vancouver
-
Innocent, elderly bystander 'caught in crossfire' of fight on Downtown Eastside
A woman in her 80s was bear-sprayed when she was "caught in the crossfire" of a fight on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Monday, according to police.
-
Accuser cross-examined at sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The woman who testified that former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen raped her in his hotel room was cross-examined in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, during day two of the high-profile sexual assault trial.
-
Recipe for hope: B.C. woman's banana bread helps build orphanage, school, clinic
To many people, Barb Giraud is known as the "banana bread lady" – for the tasty loaves she has used to fundraise for life-changing projects a world away from her home in Abbotsford, B.C.
Politics
-
Five things to know about the turbine controversy between Canada and Ukraine
The federal government has found itself defending what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an absolutely unacceptable decision in recent weeks — to grant a Canadian company an exemption on Russian sanctions.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau understands the public's frustration and disgust with Hockey Canada. He shares many of those same feelings. Trudeau ripped the federation's leadership Tuesday in the wake of revelations that it maintains a fund meant to deal with sexual abuse claims.
-
Roman Baber asks Conservative members to give him second look, not just mark him second
Roman Baber is asking Conservative party members to give him a second look — not just think of him as their second choice. The former Ontario legislator released a policy document Wednesday highlighting the promises he's made around themes including democracy and natural resources.
Health
-
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
-
Manitoba doctor censured for prescribing ivermectin, providing COVID-19 misinformation
One Manitoba doctor has been censured for prescribing a patient ivermectin, not wearing a mask during a 2021 clinical encounter, and providing information about COVID-19 and the vaccine that was contrary to public health recommendations.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
100 million-year-old dinosaur footprints found at restaurant in China
Dinosaur footprints dating back 100 million years have been discovered in southwestern China after a sharp-eyed diner spotted them in a restaurant's outdoor courtyard.
Entertainment
-
Sesame Place apologizes after character appears to ignore Black girls in viral video
Sesame Place, a 'Sesame Street' themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is apologizing after a video shows a costumed character appearing to ignore two Black children during a parade on Saturday.
-
From travel woes to inflation, music festivals face most unpredictable summer yet
In recent weeks, festival leaders have convened through texts and phone conversations to share the hurdles of running a successful event in 2022. They've talked about rising costs tied to inflation, supply issues for stage equipment and a shortage of experienced workers.
-
Man shot dead while working at 'Law & Order' film location
A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series "Law & Order: Organized Crime" was shot and killed early Tuesday before filming was scheduled to start for the day.
Business
-
EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff
The European Union's head office on Wednesday proposed that member states cut their gas use by 15 per cent over the coming months to ensure that any full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies to the bloc will not fundamentally disrupt industries next winter.
-
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
-
Putin warns EU that gas supplies could keep dwindling
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday it is the West's own fault that the flow of Russian natural gas to European customers has dwindled and warned that it could continue ebbing.
Lifestyle
-
How to keep your dog and other pets cool in the heat
In the United Kingdom, where temperatures hit a record high on Tuesday, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the British Veterinary Association recommend making sure your dog, cat or other pet has adequate shade during hot weather.
-
'Dancing brings people together': Bhangra dancer brings joy, hope and positivity tour to Atlantic Canada
A Bhangra dancer from the Yukon has brought his cross-country tour aimed at bringing joy, hope and positivity to Atlantic Canada.
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
Sports
-
Hornets forward Miles Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday.
-
Stanton, Buxton lead AL over NL in 9th straight MLB All-Star Game win
Giancarlo Stanton homered in his Dodger Stadium homecoming, Byron Buxton followed with another drive and the American League won its ninth straight MLB All-Star Game, beating the National League 3-2 on Tuesday night.
-
As B.C. cities discuss doubts, Canadian Olympic Committee sees 'ample time' for 2030 bid
The Canadian Olympic Committee says the February deadline for its bid to host the 2030 Winter Games in British Columbia gives “ample time for funding partners to complete cost-benefit analyses of the project.”
Autos
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
-
How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage
Automotive chip order times remain long around the world, but brokers are focusing on China, which has become ground zero for a crunch that the rest of the industry is gradually moving beyond.
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.