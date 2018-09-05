Heat warnings issued for parts of southern Ontario and Quebec
A woman cools down in a water fountain as she beats the heat in Montreal, Monday, July 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 9:30AM EDT
Wednesday will be another scorching day in parts of central and eastern Canada.
Environment Canada has issued several heat warnings for southern Ontario and southern Quebec with highs expected near 31 C and a humidex exceeding 40 C.
The warnings stretch from Windsor to Hamilton in Ontario and from Gatineau to the Eastern Townships in Quebec.
Environment Canada says a very hot and humid southeasterly airmass is slowly moving through the region.
It says strong thunderstorms are possible.
The weather agency says a cold front will return temperatures back to seasonal levels beginning in Ontario late Wednesday night and in Quebec by Thursday morning.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Heat warnings issued for parts of southern Ontario and Quebec
- Toronto could break 73-year-old temperature record today
- Irreplaceable West Coast artifacts destroyed in Rio museum fire
- 'They hit me with their hooves': Woman says she was attacked by 4 deer in yard
- Caribou hunter found dead in Yukon after search hampered by blizzard