

The Canadian Press





Wednesday will be another scorching day in parts of central and eastern Canada.

Environment Canada has issued several heat warnings for southern Ontario and southern Quebec with highs expected near 31 C and a humidex exceeding 40 C.

The warnings stretch from Windsor to Hamilton in Ontario and from Gatineau to the Eastern Townships in Quebec.

Environment Canada says a very hot and humid southeasterly airmass is slowly moving through the region.

It says strong thunderstorms are possible.

The weather agency says a cold front will return temperatures back to seasonal levels beginning in Ontario late Wednesday night and in Quebec by Thursday morning.