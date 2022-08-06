Heat warning issued for southern Ontario, southern Quebec, N.B., N.S. this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning spanning four provinces as a two-day heat event gears up across much of the central and eastern parts of the country.
The weather agency's warning applies to broad swaths of southern Ontario, southern Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Environment Canada says maximum temperatures are expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the low forties when combined with humidity.
It says overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-twenties, bringing little relief from the daytime heat.
The Air Quality Health Index shows southern Ontario is currently in the low to moderate risk category, with southern Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in the low risk category.
Cooler temperatures are forecast for Monday, although parts of Nova Scotia could continue to feel the overwhelming heat throughout the day.
Residents are advised to watch for signs of heat illness such as swelling, cramps and fainting, and to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place and check on older family, friends and neighbours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2022.
Hockey Canada board Chair Michael Brind'Amour stepping down from position
The chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors has resigned. Michael Brind'Amour told the board Friday evening he was stepping down immediately, Hockey Canada said Saturday in a statement.
Experts concerned about possible further spread of monkeypox in Canada as U.S., WHO declare emergencies
Monkeypox infections continue to rise in Canada as the U.S. and the WHO declare the outbreak an emergency, leaving some experts concerned about the risk of further outbreaks.
Senegal accuses police of 'savagely beating' one of its Ottawa diplomats
Senegal is accusing Canadian police of 'savagely beating' one of its diplomats earlier this week. The Gatineau police service says instead that it faced 'an aggressive person' who allegedly injured two police officers.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said.
COVID benefits too generous with Canadian businesses, stringent with workers: experts
Benefits rolled out at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed vulnerable Canadians to stay healthy while maintaining an income, but business supports were excessive and show the outsized influence of business groups on public policy, economists say.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Temperatures in Toronto set to hit low 40s with humidity as two-day heat event begins
Temperatures in Toronto are set to hit the low forties when combined with humidity Saturday as much of southern Ontario remains under heat warnings.
$55M, $70M winning Lotto Max tickets go unclaimed in Toronto
There are currently two multi-million Lotto Max prizes sold in Toronto waiting to be claimed, the OLG says. One is from Friday's draw, worth $55-million, and the other, worth $70- million, is from the June 28 draw.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | The humidex will exceed 40 today
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa, with the muggiest day of the year expected.
Fill up today! Here's when gas prices will rise seven cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise seven cents a litre on Sunday in Ottawa and across Ontario.
Senegal accuses police of 'savagely beating' one of its Ottawa diplomats
Senegal is accusing Canadian police of 'savagely beating' one of its diplomats earlier this week. The Gatineau police service says instead that it faced 'an aggressive person' who allegedly injured two police officers.
Motorcyclist in County Road 90 crash dies due to injuries
A 45-year-old Listowel man has died from his injuries stemming from a motorcycle crash on County Rd. 90 this week.
Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigates ‘worker harassment complaint’ involving the municipality of Wasaga Beach
CTV News received confirmation on Friday from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development of an investigation in Wasaga Beach.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ramara Township
Police in Ramara Township are investigating a fatal collision.
Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.
One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting they say resulted in one person getting hurt.
Altercation with 'large group' in Kitchener results in injuries, charges: WRPS
Three people have been hurt, one had their property taken, and another has been arrested following an altercation in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.
‘We’re all Family’: London Fire covering while colleagues attend St Thomas firefighter funeral
Family, friends and colleagues are laying firefighter Nick Cheeseman to rest Saturday.
Sarnia police make largest seizure of fentanyl in service’s history
Two people are facing multiple charges after police allegedly seized 122.3g of pure fentanyl, the ‘largest seizure of the substance in Sarnia police history.’
Windsor police close section of Ouellette Avenue following collision
Windsor police are asking residents to avoid a section of Ouellette Avenue for what appears to be an incident involving a bicycle.
Windsor police investigate sexual assault in city’s west end
An unknown man allegedly entered a woman’s home overnight Friday where he sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, Windsor police are investigating.
As families mourn, questions about why Montreal killing spree suspect was released from psychiatric facility
Quebec provincial police confirmed Friday that a man with mental illness suspected of killing three people at random used an illegally obtained firearm. Meantime, questions are being raised about why the man was released from a psychiatric facility.
Montreal's gunshot hot spots: Data shows which police stations most active combatting gun crime
Montreal police statistics show that firearms-related homicides and attempted homicides, and shots fired reports look on pace to match 2021 with 2022's numbers almost matching up exactly to those a year prior.
Lawyers challenge Bill 96 requirement for translation of legal documents
A group of Quebec lawyers are bringing the first legal challenge to Bill 96, the province's controversial language law, which updates the original Bill 101 adopted in 1977.
Multiple crews on scene at Mount Uniacke, N.S. brush fire
Fire crews from a number of locations continue to battle a brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., but police say there’s no immediate danger to nearby properties.
NB Liberal party to elect new leader on Saturday
The New Brunswick Liberal party will elect a new leader this weekend. A leadership convention in Fredericton will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with voting scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Interrupter clause to be invoked in N.S. at midnight
The interrupter clause will be invoked Friday at midnight in Nova Scotia as the fuel market in the Maritimes continues to adjust to global price fluctuations.
'A slap in the face': Misgendering and concerns regarding pronoun usage
Karlii Beaulieu is not standing for being misgendered following a recent interaction with her bank.
‘We actively listen, and that's all we do.’: U of M student initiative combats isolation of pandemic
A new mental health initiative by four University of Manitoba (U of M) students is helping Winnipeggers combat the isolating psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg fire crews fight two fires overnight
Winnipeg fire crews were busy in the early morning hours Saturday, responding to two blazes in as many hours.
Man shot by police in southeast Calgary incident
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances that led up to a police officer shooting a suspect in southeast Calgary on Friday.
Police seek evidence linked to murder of Calgary woman
Police officers, with assistance from the public, will be conducting a search on the Siksika First Nation for evidence believed to be connected to the murder of Tammie Doreen Howard.
2 vehicles involved in serious crash north of Cochrane
At least two people are seriously injured, police say, after two vehicles crashed on a highway north of the town of Cochrane.
RCMP investigating impersonation of police vehicle in Sturgeon County
Police are investigating after a driver was followed for several kilometres by what he believed to be an imitation police vehicle, according to RCMP.
'How many more crosses are we going to put up': Calls for change to fatal Parkland County intersection
A Parkland County intersection known as the "death trap" or the "devil's intersection" for how many fatal crashes it causes claimed another person's life this week, with residents continuing to push for a redesign.
Edmonton Oilers sign forward Tyler Benson to one-year extension
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year extension.
B.C. man's constitutional challenge to property tax law rejected
The B.C. Supreme Court has rejected an unusual constitutional challenge that sought to invalidate the law that governs the assessment of property values in the province.
Raw dog food sold in B.C. recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
A U.S.-based pet food company is recalling a raw, frozen dog food product that was sold in B.C. because of possible Listeria contamination.
Amanda Todd's mother highlights impact of 'sextortion', as jury deliberates
The mother of Amanda Todd hopes her daughter's case brings increased awareness of the devastating impacts of "sextortion," as a jury in the trial of a Dutch man accused of blackmailing the British Columbia teenager begins its first full day of deliberations.
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations by MPs on House transport committee
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from four members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
Top scientist admits 'space telescope image' was actually a slice of chorizo
A French scientist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a slice of chorizo, claiming it was an image of a distant star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius' furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship
Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Drake secures first Emmy nomination as he's added to contenders for 'Euphoria'
Drake is making personal history as a first-time nominee at this year's Emmy Awards. The Toronto hitmaker joined the list of Emmy contenders in outstanding drama series for his role as an executive producer on HBO's 'Euphoria.'
'The government should not be involved.' John Legend speaks out on abortion rights
Just over a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, musician John Legend is advocating for abortion access and reproductive rights.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted US$44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.
Deconstruction of stranded barge progressing at Vancouver’s English Bay
The deconstruction of the barge that floated into Vancouver’s English Bay last year and got stuck is now underway.
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas.
This Scottish island is more affordable than average homes in some of Canada's major cities
An entire Scottish island, with a six-bedroom house, a helipad and a lighthouse, has gone on sale for a price substantially lower than the average asking price of homes in major Canadian cities.
Single winning ticket sold for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario is starting their weekend $55 million dollars richer. A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot.
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Montreal's National Bank Open due to abdominal injury
Youth will be served at the upcoming National Bank Open after a couple of late withdrawals shook up the draw at the ATP Tour's Masters 1000 tournament. The so-called Big Three of Roger Federer (knee), Novak Djokovic (unvaccinated), Rafael Nadal (abdominal) won't be on hand this year.
Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3
Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Cameron Norrie in Los Cabos Open semifinals
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell one win shy of a berth into the Los Cabos Open final on Friday.
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
U.S. agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists
Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.