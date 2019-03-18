

Staff, CTVNews.ca





Members of the Royal Canadian Legion in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Que. were shocked to find someone had stolen the building’s access ramp on Friday.

The custom wooden ramp had been installed to make the legion building more accessible to some of its elderly members and those with disabilities.

The accessibility ramp at the 234 Grand Vanier branch building on Gouin Boulevard was built by a legion member who wanted to help his fellow members.

Legion members hope the story being publicized will lead to the ramp being returned.

This actually marks the second time the legion branch has been the victim of theft. Several years ago, a plaque honouring veterans was stolen from a monument.

Legion member Fraser Debney told CTV Montreal it was “heartwarming” to hear people in the community and different organizations offering to rebuild the ramp or pay for a new one.