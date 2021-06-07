TORONTO -- The Muslim community reacted in horror and shock at what police are investigating as a hate-motivated car attack against a family in London, Ont., on Sunday evening that killed four family members and left a young boy injured.

“Our hearts are broken, our minds numb with pain,” community leader Nawaz Tahir told CTV’s News Channel.

“These were innocent human beings who were killed simply because they’re Muslim.”

A 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were allegedly struck and killed by a 20-year-old suspect, who is accused of driving a pickup truck into the family around 8:40 p.m. A nine-year-old boy survived and is in the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“To be targeted in this way -- a grandmother, a mother, and father, and young daughter killed so senselessly. While the young boy, who is set to survive now, has lost his family. My hands have been shaking for much of the day since I’ve heard this news,” said Amira Elghawaby, a human rights advocate and founding board member of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, on Power Play.

“[It] really just continues to boggle the mind as to how hatred in our society can lead to such utter devastation.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called it a terror attack in a statement.

“A man allegedly got in his car, saw a Muslim family walking down the street, and made the decision that they do not deserve to live. He did not know them. This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and should be treated as such,” said Mustafa Farooq, the chief executive of the association.

What made the incident particularly frightening for many was the detail that the family was apparently on a post-dinner walk -- an activity that has become especially familiar during the pandemic.

“A beautiful summer day, and they were run down by a car, by a man who appears to be filled with hate and vengeance,” said Omar Khamissa, Manager of community engagement for the NCCM.

“This family will never be able to return home just because they went for a walk after dinner.”