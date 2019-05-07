

Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press





Public hearings into Quebec's controversial secularism bill opened Tuesday with a series of women celebrating the government's legislation as an advance for feminism and suggesting it go further.

Quebec must enshrine into law a separation of church and state in order to protect the rights of women, said Diane Guilbault, president of the feminist group Pour les droits des femmes du Quebec.

Guilbault and her organization represent a strain of feminism in Quebec closely aligned with the province's nationalist and language-based political movements. They stand in contrast to other activists who criticize Bill 21 for targeting minorities such as Muslim women who wear the hijab.

The bill seeks to prohibit public sector workers in positions of authority -- including judges, police officers, prison guards and teachers -- from wearing religious symbols on the job. Opinion polls suggest the legislation enjoys strong public support in Quebec.

Guilbault told committee members studying the bill that Quebec needs to stand apart from the rest of Canada, which she said has let religious lobbies hold too much sway over politics. She used the example of religious groups pressuring the former Harper government to criminalize abortion in the name of religion.

Without providing details, Guilbault said there were groups that lost federal subsidies because they promoted abortion rights, and Bill 21 would protect Quebec from having to bend to such requests.

"If the state allows itself to be influenced by this type of religious pressure in the name of religion, then we are violating the rights of women," she said.

As the hearings got underway in Quebec City, organizations representing Jews, Sikhs, Muslims and Christians held a news conference in Montreal claiming the government ignored their requests to appear before the committee.

The committee did hear Tuesday from Djemila Benhabib, an outspoken critic of Islam, who said any woman who refuses to take off her hijab to work in the public service is a "fundamentalist."

The hijab is "sexist," she said, and it has no place in government institutions such as schools or daycares. "How can schools accept sexist symbols when their mission is to promote equality between men and women?" she asked.

Benhabib and Louise Mailloux, with a group that describes itself as a collective for equality and secularism, joined Guilbault in telling committee members to expand the legislation.

It's inconsistent for the government to ban public school teachers from wearing religious symbols on the job but not extend the restrictions to daycare workers, they said.

Mailloux said while she wants the government to go further, she understood why it stopped where it did.

"An elephant is eaten in slices," Mailloux said. "So let's start with this slice and later, if we can make the steak bigger, let's do it."

The Coalition Avenir Quebec government has set aside six days for public consultations on its bill.

Later Tuesday, renowned philosopher Charles Taylor is scheduled to address the committee.

Taylor, along with historian and sociologist Gerard Bouchard, wrote a 2008 report recommending public sector employees wielding coercive authority, such as judges, police officers and prison guards, be prevented from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Premier Francois Legault's government has cited the report as justification for Bill 21, which went further by adding teachers to the list of workers in positions of authority.

Taylor has since reversed his position on state secularism and has described Bill 21 as discriminatory. Bouchard, who is scheduled to address the hearings Wednesday, has criticized the decision to extend the legislation to teachers.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec and the Parti Quebecois favour restrictions on religious symbols including the hijab, kippa, turban and cross, while the two other parties with seats in the legislature -- the Liberals and Quebec solidaire -- are opposed.

Fractures have begun to appear in the Liberal caucus on the issue, however, following the party's election loss in October and its poor showing among francophone voters. Potential leadership candidates have begun suggesting the Liberals should accept some additional restrictions on religious symbols.