Health warning for Yukon residents as smoke from wildfires covers the territory
A wildfire is seen burning in this May 19, 2019 photo (AlbertaWildFire/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 7:49PM EDT
WHITEHORSE - Yukon's chief medical health officer has issued an air quality advisory for the territory because of high to increasing concentrations of wildfire smoke.
Wildfires in Alaska and central Yukon have created a pall of smoke over most of the territory.
A special air quality statement from Environment Canada says elevated pollution levels are either expected or are occurring.
The health advisory says small children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with lung or heart disease are especially vulnerable.
It says staying indoors and turning on an air cleaner with a high-efficiency particulate air -- or HEPA -- filter helps reduce exposure to the smoky air.
Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gasses that includes many chemicals that can harm health.
