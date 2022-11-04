Health ministers have a ‘golden opportunity’ to fix Canadian health care: CMA
With overburdened health care systems across the country experiencing chaos and the prospect of collapse as the number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses rise further in the wintry months ahead, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on health ministers to take urgent action.
CMA President Dr. Alika Lafontaine wants health ministers to focus on staff retention.
“We really need to make sure that people within the system end up staying in the system and that they thrive and end up working in ways that are sustainable,” said Dr. Lafontaine told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday.
In a statement released Friday, ahead of a meeting of health ministers slated for Vancouver this weekend, the CMA says that Canada’s health ministers have a “golden opportunity” to create “tangible action” to stabilize health systems across the country.
It is asking 14 health ministers, from the federal, provincial and territorial levels, to increase staff retention through incentives, gather workforce data and allow employees to “work their full scope of practice.”
As well, it is asking for pan-Canadian licensure for doctors, further investment in physical and digital infrastructure, improving access to care through virtual systems and streamlining international licensing processes so that healthcare professionals who are immigrants can get into the system faster.
Hospitals across the country are reporting staff shortages and have had to face emergency room closures throughout the summer and into the fall.
In Toronto, a union representing frontline workers told reporters at the end of September that approximately 15,000 health care workers and 500 paramedics need to be hired this year to address staffing shortages.
Emergency department members of CUPE also said that Ontario needs to hire 46,000 workers immediately in order to keep services running.
An investigation by CTV News in October found that nurses are leaving Ontario's health care system, lured away by better paycheques and benefits.
“This is just a cycle. And the reason we continue to enter these cycles is because we don’t solve our problems,” said Lafontaine.
To retain workers, it’s really about changing the workplace environment, to ensure that people feel supported and valued, he explained.
The health care system can become more flexible to benefit all Canadians, as it would be able to meet needs faster, he said. Pan-Canadian licensure of physicians would be part of that possible change.
For instance, to provide work in other provinces as an anesthesiologist, Lafontaine said he’s had to deal with a nine- to 12-month registration process he feels was unnecessary red tape that slowed his ability to help.
“If we open up these opportunities for us to work more closely to support each other and to be more mobile, I think you’re going to see people migrating to places where patients live,” he said.
Getting internationally educated physicians and health care workers into the system faster is one part of the solution, along with allowing workers in general to be more mobile in practicing health care across the country, said Lafontaine.
“All of these things really have the opportunity to really improve the experience of Canadian patients,” he said.
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
War fallout, energy scramble and science warnings: What to look out for during COP27 next week
The devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make up some of the discussion points for the COP27 summit, which runs from Nov. 6-18.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
BREAKING | 3 children, 2 adults injured in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Three children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking civil war
Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials for their alleged support of gangs in the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced sanctions in lockstep with the U.S. for allegedly financing gangs and allowing them to wreak havoc in the country.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
