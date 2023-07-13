Health Canada recalls WMLBK electric shower head heater due to shock and electrocution hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall for WMLBK 110V 5400W Automatic Electric Instant Hot Water Shower Head Heaters over shock and electrocution risks.

According to the notice issued on Wednesday, the recall is for the WMLBK Electric Shower Head Heater, specifically the model TP01271-CA-XQ.

The heaters have electrical wiring and a heating element placed near running water, but lack proper protection, which poses a shock and electrocution hazard.

The health agency says that the recalled product, which is being sold on Amazon.ca (ASIN B0B5D8ZT99), is a showerhead capable of heating water without a hot water supply.

Between July 2022 and Oct 2022, a total of 16 heaters, which were manufactured in China, were sold in Canada, according to Health Canada.

There have been no reports of incidents or injuries caused by the recalled product in the country.

Health Canada urges Canadians to “immediately” stop using the recalled product and contact Amazon.ca for instructions.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.