Health Canada recalls WMLBK electric shower head heater due to shock and electrocution hazard

Health Canada urges Canadians to “immediately” stop using the recalled product and contact Amazon.ca for instructions. (Photo: Health Canada) Health Canada urges Canadians to “immediately” stop using the recalled product and contact Amazon.ca for instructions. (Photo: Health Canada)

