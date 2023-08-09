Health Canada recalls Walker Edison twin over twin bunk beds due to fall and impact hazards
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for twin over twin bunk beds manufactured by Walker Edison Furniture Company, due to potential fall and impact hazards.
According to the notice issued on Tuesday, the wooden slats that support the bunk beds have the potential to fracture during use.
The wooden bunk beds were offered in a range of colors and finishes, with all models featuring a side ladder, according to the notice.
The health agency says the recalled products bear the Walker Edison Furniture logo, and were made in Brazil. The model number is printed on a label located on the interior of the bed rail or foot board.
The company reported the sale of 2,400 bunk beds in Canada and 121,000 in the United States between August 2020 and August 2022.
As of July 12, no reports of incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada, however, in the United States, the company received 14 reports of the bunk bed slats breaking and one report of a minor injury, according to Health Canada.
Health Canada urges consumers to immediately stop using the recalled product and contact the company to receive a free repair kit if the product was purchased between August 2020 and August 2022.
