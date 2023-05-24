Health Canada recalls Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella

The affected product in the 50 gram size, with the UPC 8 94242 00050 4 (Photo: Health Canada) The affected product in the 50 gram size, with the UPC 8 94242 00050 4 (Photo: Health Canada)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social