Health Canada recalls Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella
Health Canada has issued a recall notice about Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) found possible salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, Health Canada said in a notice issued on Wednesday.
The affected product in the 50 gram size, with the UPC 8 94242 00050 4. The specific batch associated with the recall is those packed on 20AL23, according to Health Canada.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled product, Health Canada says.
Health Canada urges consumers to avoid purchasing affected products as they may pose serious and sometimes deadly infections, particularly, to young children, pregnant women, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.
Given that food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, the health agency warns that it can still make you sick.
According to Health Canada, healthy people who consumed food contaminated with salmonella may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Health Canada urges Canadians to check their fridges to make sure they don’t have the recalled products. If you found, do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them. Instead, throw them out or returned them to the location where they were purchased.
If you mistakenly consumed the recalled product and became sick, Health Canada says you should contact your health-care provider.
