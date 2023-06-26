Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com

Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.

Health Canada on Tuesday issued two warnings for car seats manufactured in China and sold on Temu.com.

The products being recalled are the TONGXINLE Universal Two-Way Car Seat for Child & Baby with model number G405 in three SKUs and the Reyi Portable Children Car Seat.

The agency on Monday had issued a recall notice for Guangdong Jibaobao Children’s Products Co., Ltd. car seats sold on the same website.

According to the notice issued on Monday, the recalled Guangdong Jibaobao car seats are black with the model number kbh308.

The health agency says that the recalled products were manufactured in China, do not display Transport Canada’s National Safety Mark, and may have not been certified to meet the safety requirements of the Motor Vehicle Restraint Systems and Booster Seats Safety Regulations.

Health Canada warns against using these car seats due to the potentially increased risk of injury in case of a collision.

Between March 2023 and April 2023, nine of the Guangdong Jibaobao Children’s Products Co., Ltd. car seats and five of the TONGXINLE Universal Two-Way car seats were sold in Canada.

Between March 2023 and May 2023, 14 of the Reyi seats were sold.

As of June 15, there have been no reported incidents or injuries associated with the recalled products, according to the notices.

The health agency urges consumers to “immediately” stop using the recalled products as they are illegal under provincial and territorial highway regulations. If you have an affected product, Health Canada advises safely disposing of it in a manner that prevents its future use and contacting the company for a refund.

