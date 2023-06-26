Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
Health Canada on Tuesday issued two warnings for car seats manufactured in China and sold on Temu.com.
The products being recalled are the TONGXINLE Universal Two-Way Car Seat for Child & Baby with model number G405 in three SKUs and the Reyi Portable Children Car Seat.
The agency on Monday had issued a recall notice for Guangdong Jibaobao Children’s Products Co., Ltd. car seats sold on the same website.
According to the notice issued on Monday, the recalled Guangdong Jibaobao car seats are black with the model number kbh308.
The health agency says that the recalled products were manufactured in China, do not display Transport Canada’s National Safety Mark, and may have not been certified to meet the safety requirements of the Motor Vehicle Restraint Systems and Booster Seats Safety Regulations.
Health Canada warns against using these car seats due to the potentially increased risk of injury in case of a collision.
Between March 2023 and April 2023, nine of the Guangdong Jibaobao Children’s Products Co., Ltd. car seats and five of the TONGXINLE Universal Two-Way car seats were sold in Canada.
Between March 2023 and May 2023, 14 of the Reyi seats were sold.
As of June 15, there have been no reported incidents or injuries associated with the recalled products, according to the notices.
The health agency urges consumers to “immediately” stop using the recalled products as they are illegal under provincial and territorial highway regulations. If you have an affected product, Health Canada advises safely disposing of it in a manner that prevents its future use and contacting the company for a refund.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warm-up jerseys after the league decided last week teams won't wear special pre-game threads next season.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Here's where wildfire smoke is expected to affect air quality in Canada
Smoke from wildfires continue to impact Canadians from coast to coast. Here's where the smoke is headed and expected to affect air quality over the next few days.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
5 teens were killed in a car that swerved off a road and sank in a Florida pond
Five teenagers were killed when their car ran off a curving street and landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, authorities said.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow requests to take office July 12, says first order of business is housing
Toronto mayor-elect Olivia Chow says she’s grateful Torontonians have put their faith in her to lead this city and is eager to get to work.
-
Olivia Chow will be Toronto’s next mayor. Here's what she promised
Here's what Toronto mayoral elect Olivia Chow promised to do during the election campaign:
-
Toronto weather: Significant rainfall anticipated across the GTA Tuesday
Environment Canada is warning the public about heavy rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 met with construction questions
The future of Lansdowne Park is being debated as community members pose questions about whether the design plans, which include the addition of skyscrapers, more retail space and a new arena, is worth the potential loss of valuable green space.
-
Open air fire ban lifted in Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says an open air fire ban for the city has been lifted.
Barrie
-
Female suspect sought in alleged robbery, assault at Barrie hotel
Police are investigating an alleged robbery and assault at a Barrie hotel.
-
Here's what residents need to know about Canada Day in Barrie
The City of Barrie is preparing for Canada Day family-friendly festivities this weekend.
-
Man armed with axe arrested in downtown Barrie
A dispute in a Barrie parkade quickly intensified when one individual pulled a small axe from a bag to intimidate the other person, police say.
Kitchener
-
Green light given for development on former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener
There's plenty of optimism surrounding the site of the former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener.
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
-
'It was Grandma's vehicle': G2 driver clocked speeding 40km/h over limit in Brant County
A 19-year-old G2 driver was clocked going 40km/h over the speed limit, resulting in their grandma’s vehicle being impounded, according to OPP.
London
-
London police lay charges in arson investigation
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police allege he fabricated a report of a break and enter to disguise the fact he set a fire inside a residence in the northeast end of the city.
-
One deceased after two-vehicle collision on Highway 40
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision south of Sarnia, Ont. late last week, Lambton County OPP said.
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Windsor
-
Warning: scammers allegedly selling fake merchandise in Windsor parking lots
Windsor police are warning the public about two suspects who are selling counterfeit Audio Visual equipment in parking lots.
-
Mental health services in Windsor move one step closer to fruition
After 18 months of consultation Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) has moved forward with a formal application to the Ministry to move dedicated mental health beds.
-
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Lambton County
OPP say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of the driver in Lambton County.
Montreal
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
This week's rainfall likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires in northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
-
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
-
Rising cost of living caused record number of abandoned pets this year: Montreal SPCA
The Montreal SPCA says it's dealing with an unprecedented number of abandoned animals this year due to the rising cost of living. The shelter reportedly received 20 per cent more animals in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period the year before.
Atlantic
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Brandon police chasing moose on the loose in the city
Brandon police and animal control are chasing a moose on the loose, taking a jaunt through the city.
Calgary
-
Hiker hurt in fall at Banff National Park's Peyto Lake
A woman is in hospital in Calgary after she was hurt in a fall near Peyto Lake in Banff National Park.
-
Alberta marks deadliest month for overdose deaths in April
More people died in Alberta of a toxic drug overdose in April than in any single month on record, according to the most recent government data.
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Edmonton
-
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warmup jerseys.
-
Edmonton Elks sign QB Khalil Tate
The Edmonton Elks have signed quarterback Khalil Tate.
-
Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire above Highway 99 in West Vancouver now 'held' after route closed Monday
The brush fire that broke out near Horseshoe Bay Monday afternoon was classified as "being held" as of Tuesday morning, though traffic on Highway 99 was still disrupted for some of the day.
-
Deadly home invasion in Prince George marks city’s 6th murder of 2023: RCMP
A homicide investigation has been launched in Prince George, B.C., where Mounties say a man died after being injured during a home invasion earlier this month.
-
3 people charged in connection to December robbery in Surrey
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery in Surrey six months ago.
Politics
-
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
Canada bans testing of cosmetics on animals, in line with dozens of other countries
Canada has banned testing cosmetic products on animals, a largely symbolic move that brings the policy in line with dozens of other countries.
Health
-
What happens to the organs of people who choose medically assisted deaths?
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
-
U.K. was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says
Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the U.K.'s former health secretary told an inquiry Tuesday.
-
Nearly 36 million in Europe may have experienced long COVID: WHO official
Nearly 36 million people in Europe may have had long-lasting health problems from coronavirus infections they got during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's regional director said Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
This week's rainfall likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires in northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
-
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
Scientists have created embryo models to help study the mysteries of early human development, the medical problems that happen before birth and why many pregnancies fail.
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
Entertainment
-
Kevin Spacey is about to stand trial in London on sex charges. Here's what to know
Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey, whose stellar acting career was derailed by sex assault allegations, goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain.
-
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson's former time slot
Jesse Watters will fill the Fox News Channel time slot left vacant by the firing of Tucker Carlson, part of a dramatic revamp of the network's evening lineup announced on Monday.
-
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi said Tuesday that he's taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future as he seeks to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome.
Business
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
-
Rising grocer profit margins underscore need for competition, regulator finds
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition to help keep food prices down, give shoppers more choice and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog says.
Lifestyle
-
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
-
World’s hardest dish? Stir-fried stones are China’s latest street food fad
Dubbed 'the world’s hardest dish' – literally – a traditional stir-fry featuring stones as its key ingredient has sparked culinary curiosity on Chinese social media.
-
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
Sports
-
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warm-up jerseys after the league decided last week teams won't wear special pre-game threads next season.
-
Herdman: Solutions needed quickly for financially troubled Canada Soccer
Canadian men's soccer head coach John Herdman says it's time for everyone to come together for a solution to Canada Soccer's financial troubles. With a World Cup coming in three years, he adds, it has to happen quickly.
-
The women's tennis tour plans for its players to earn the same as men at more events
It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women's Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments to agree to give the same prize money to female and male players. Now the women's tour is pledging to make sure its athletes also get identical paychecks at some other top-tier events in the coming years.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.