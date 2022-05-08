Health Canada recalls eye drops due to ingredients not on label

The Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are seen in these handout images. (Health Canada) The Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are seen in these handout images. (Health Canada)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen raising a Canadian flag over the embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social