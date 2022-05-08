Health Canada recalls eye drops due to ingredients not on label
One lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.
Health Canada says some bottles may contain ingredients not listed on the label.
The agency says the affected bottles may contain undeclared Naphazoline HCl or glycerine, which can cause an allergic reaction, including a rash and itching or swelling, especially of the face, tongue and throat.
The recalled bottles may be labelled with either lot number AR21C03 or RL21D01.
The products distributed by Teva Canada Ltd. are used for the temporary relief of eye redness due to minor eye irritation, burning and dryness, and are labelled for use by adults and children six years of age and older.
Health Canada says the recall was prompted after a complaint involving the Pharmasave eye drops.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
