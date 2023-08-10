Health Canada recalls baby jeans over choking hazard

The recalled jeans are "Dustbowl Wash-style" and offered in sizes ranging from 6-9 M up to 5T with the style number 3022341 and vendor number 7000541. (Photo: Health Canada) The recalled jeans are "Dustbowl Wash-style" and offered in sizes ranging from 6-9 M up to 5T with the style number 3022341 and vendor number 7000541. (Photo: Health Canada)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social