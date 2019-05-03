Health and safety inspection teams head to flood-affected zones in New Brunswick
Area residents are ferried to their homes in Darlings Island, N.B. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 2:00PM EDT
FREDERICTON - Health and safety inspection teams are fanning out across flood-affected regions of New Brunswick today, assessing homes and businesses that are still drying out amid receding floodwaters.
New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization says the teams will inspect electrical systems and determine if repairs are needed.
Residents seeking an assessment are being asked to report any damage through a toll-free line or by registering online.
Homes that have been disconnected from the electricity grid will not have power restored until an inspection is completed.
Provincial officials have renewed warnings to residents and business owners to be aware of lingering, less-obvious threats such as mould, contaminated household items that may appear clean, and sharp debris that may have washed onto land.
As well, the Canadian Red Cross is providing registered households with flood cleanup kits at no charge.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- First Nation community mourning mother, four kids killed in house fire
- Health and safety inspection teams head to flood-affected zones in New Brunswick
- Quebec judge declares parts of vaping legislation invalid after challenge
- Voyeurism conviction upheld for man who took screenshots during nude video chats
- B.C. fish processor being audited after reports of illegal fish bartering