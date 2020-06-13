TORONTO -- Organizers of healing walks held in memory of Chantel Moore, an Indigenous woman killed by police during a wellness check last week, say Friday’s fatal police shooting of another Indigenous man underscores the need for healing within the community.

“Unfortunately, it happened again last night,” Martha Martin, the mother of 26-year-old Moore, told CTV News. “Nobody should have to feel afraid.”

Martin was surrounded by a large crowd that walked the streets of Edmundston, N.B., in silence Saturday to honour the life of her daughter who died after she was shot by a police officer on June 4. Simultaneous walks were held in Vancouver, Fredericton, Halifax, Moncton, N.B. and Membertou, N.S.

But for some, Saturday’s walks were marred by anger after the death of Rodney Levi, an Indigenous man killed by police on Friday night in Sunny Corner, N.B. His death marks the second time in nine days that an Indigenous person was shot and killed by New Brunswick police.

“I shouldn’t have to go out and fear my life. Nobody should,” said Jayla Okoye, a 17-year-old resident of the Tobique First Nation. “I just want everyone in my community to say ‘We want justice.’”

Imelda Perly, an elder who helped organize the event, says Levi’s death underscored the importance of the healing walks, signifying a need for change and healing within the Indigenous community.

“People were calling me [saying] what do we do? Do we still have the walk? And I said especially now,” Perly told CTV News.

“(We don’t) call it a ‘protest’. I don’t want that word in our language, because that’s not the way we do it.”

A private funeral service was held for Moore in Edmundston on Thursday where she was remembered as a kind soul who united family from both sides of the country. She moved to the community three months ago to be near her mother and six-year-old daughter.

“I want justice. There’s no need for anybody to be shot. There’s no need for it,” Martin said, adding she now has to be her daughter’s voice.

“We can all come together as one. The message is clear here, that we can all come together as one.”

Quebec's independent police investigation agency, is investigating both shooting involving Moore and Levi. However, there are now calls for a broader inquiry to examine systemic bias against Indigenous people in the province's policing and criminal justice systems.

Jake Stewart, New Brunswick's minister of Aboriginal affairs supports the call, saying the province has a problem with systemic racism toward Indigenous people.