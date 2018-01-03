Head-on crash kills two, injuries six on B.C.'s Sea To Sky Highway
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 6:00PM EST
SQUAMISH, B.C. -- Two people died and six others suffered injuries in a crash on the Sea to Sky Highway, and police say a pickup truck and a minivan with seven people inside were involved.
The RCMP says a lone driver in a northbound truck crossed the centre line and hit the minivan.
The crash happened Tuesday night near the Cheekye River Bridge between Squamish and Whistler.
Police say the driver and one passenger in the minivan were dead at the scene, one person was transported to hospital in critical condition and the rest have injuries ranging from minor to serious.
The driver of the pickup is in serious condition in hospital.
The highway was reopened early Wednesday morning.
