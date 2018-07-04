

When a black bear approaches, typical advice suggests hikers make noise, stand tall and don’t turn their backs.

But what if the bear comes up from behind?

That’s what happened to Ryan and Allison Potter on Monday morning along the Mantario Trail in Manitoba when Ryan sustained a bite wound to his right leg from a black bear that suddenly attacked from behind.

“We tried acting big, and yelling at it to go away, but he was not scared of us at all,” wrote Allison in a Facebook post on a public page for the Mantario Trail.

The couple then used a can of bear spray, aerosol bear deterrent -- and it worked. The animal “took off into the bush,” she wrote.

Though the couple made it out with minor injuries, the province closed the northern portion of the 60-kilometre trail between Big Whiteshell trailhead and Mantario Lake. It is believed to be the first time the trail has been closed because of an aggressive bear. The incident is also uncommon for a bear attack.

“It is unusual for a bear without cubs to be aggressive without being provoked,” said a spokesperson for Manitoba Sustainable Development in a statement. “Hikers are encouraged to be bear smart.”

For wildlife photographer Kevin Black, the being “bear smart” is simple. “Just be aware,” he said. “Just listen -- eyes, sights, sounds. And make a little extra noise.”

The Potters are thankful they came prepared and that Ryan wears a knee brace. The bite, they suspect, would have been much worse if it weren’t for the brace the bear clamped onto. But brace or no brace, the bear spray is ultimately what put a stop to the incident.

“Had it not been for our friends who pushed us not only to purchase bear spray, but to always have it accessible, I honestly don't know how we would have got out of this situation,” wrote Allison.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Josh Crabb