Have you had to cancel travel plans over passport delays? We want to hear from you
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, long wait times for renewed passports may be hampering some vacation plans.
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.
A resurging interest in travel following COVID-19 has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, resulting in longer wait times that are causing some Canadians to have to reschedule or cancel trips.
Have you had to cancel travel plans due to passport processing delays? CTVNews.ca would like to hear from you.
Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location, and contact information, as well as some details about your situation.
Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Some civilians are out, but Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel plant may face a different fate
With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
What's next in the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court leak investigation?
Chief Justice John Roberts, in ordering an investigation into an 'egregious breach of trust' in the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out what could be one of the most high-profile investigations in decades.
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Shopify signs deal to buy logistics company Deliverr for US$2.1 billion
Shopify Inc. announced a deal Thursday to buy logistics company Deliverr Inc. in a deal valued at about US$2.1 billion.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's party leaders will be starting day two of the election campaign with a big platform announcement.
Canadian flight crew, passengers detained in Dominican Republic could be sent back to jail, company says
A Canadian airline crew, along with six passengers, are at risk of returning to prison in the Dominican Republic following a month-long saga that began with the discovery of a substantial quantity of cocaine on a plane bound for Toronto, the company says.
Ontario Liberals promise to cap class sizes for all grades at 20 students
The Ontario Liberals are promising to cap class sizes at 20 students for every grade across the province, if elected.
Dr. Justin Maloney, Ottawa's 'Father of Paramedicine', has died
Dr. Justin Maloney, a long-time Ottawa doctor who was instrumental in getting 911 service and advanced care paramedicine in the capital, has died after a battle with cancer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Section of Hwy. 174 closed this weekend for LRT work
The city of Ottawa says both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 174 will be closed between Blair Road and Montreal Road from 8 p.m. Friday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Several local familiar faces hit the campaign trail
Local candidates hit the ground running Wednesday with the election now fully underway.
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's party leaders will be starting day two of the election campaign with a big platform announcement.
Kitchener Rangers win game 7 overtime thriller, move on to next round
The Kitchener Rangers have pulled off the upset and are onto the next round of the OHL playoffs.
New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground
City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
All four of Ontario's party leaders will be starting day two of the election campaign with a big platform announcement.
Heartbreak in the House of Green
The Kitchener Rangers have eliminated the London Knights from the OHL playoffs.
London, Ont. resident facing slew of charges after traffic stop: OPP
What started off as a routine traffic stop in Central Huron resulted in far more than one London resident bargained for.
St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby
A 37-year-old St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021.
Fully involved Harrow house fire causes $500,000 damage
Essex firefighters helped put out a fully involved house fire in Harrow.
Playoff tracker: Windsor Spitfires face Kitchener Rangers in second round
The Windsor Spitfires are back in the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mix of sun and cloud in Windsor-Essex weather
Environment Canada says residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday.
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
Quebec opens fourth COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults
All adults in Quebec can now book an appointment for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they want it, even if it's not officially recommended for most people, the province's health ministry announced Wednesday.
Man who supplied ammunition to Nova Scotia killer to take part in restorative justice
A man accused of unlawfully providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia two years ago has withdrawn his guilty plea and will instead take part in a restorative justice process.
N.S. man living in hotel speaks to the need for long-term housing solutions
Fifty-seven-year-old Gerry Ackroyd is among 123 Nova Scotians living in a hotel room provided by the provincial government, something he says he never thought he’d have to do.
Saint John police issue warning after sharp increase in drug-overdose calls
Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued a warning after receiving a sharp increase in calls about drug overdoses.
Manitoba seeing higher proportion of youth mental health hospitalizations: report
New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) show that Manitoba saw a higher proportion of youth mental health hospitalized during the pandemic compared to the years before.
Kyle Pietz found guilty of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit case
A jury has found 36-year-old Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
More than 700 homes impacted by flood waters in Peguis First Nation
The chief of Peguis First Nation says more than 700 homes have been affected by flooding in the community.
'Bill 15 is a mistake': ATA raises concerns over reform of teacher discipline process
The Alberta government has passed a bill that changes the discipline process for teachers, and the teachers' association is not impressed.
Man killed in southeast Calgary crash identified
The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a crash in southeast Calgary Tuesday has arrived in the city, and are asking for support to help bring his remains home to Ontario.
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast: Warmer and drier than originally expected
The showers in southern Alberta’s weekend forecast have dropped off significantly.
Smith posts 30-save shutout, Edmonton Oilers blank L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2
Mike Smith wanted to atone for a mishandled puck — and he did it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. The veteran goalie posted a 30-save shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive 6-0 victory over the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, cooldown starts tomorrow
Edmonton has a good chance to hit 20 C for the second time in 2022. But, just like the last time we hit 20 in early April, we'll follow it up with a cooling trend.
This popular B.C. lake will soon have a parking reservation system to reduce traffic congestion
A Lower Mainland lake that usually sees crowds of people in the summer will soon have a parking reservation system to reduce traffic in the area.
Shoebox-sized room renting for $750 a month in downtown Vancouver
As Vancouver rents continue to skyrocket, a windowless room downtown, barely big enough to fit a single bed, is being offered for $750 per month.
After outcry, ICBC won't bill injured cyclist for damage to car that hit him
When a car ran a stop sign and hit cyclist Ben Bolliger in Vancouver last July, his right arm was broken so badly he required external metal rods to put the bones back together.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Youth eating disorder hospitalizations rise during COVID-19 pandemic: CIHI
New data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows a spike in the rate of youth hospitalized for eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions.
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth
The third long-duration team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA safely departed the orbiting outpost early on Thursday to begin their descent back to Earth, capping a six-month science mission.
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
First evidence expected to be heard today in sex assault trial of Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are expected to begin hearing evidence today in the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Mattea Roach wins 22nd 'Jeopardy!' match; earnings hit US$534K
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 22nd match Wednesday night.
Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
Actor Amber Heard told jurors Wednesday she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
Financial intelligence agency highlights criminal risks of underground banking
Canada's financial intelligence agency is warning that unregistered money-transfer services are ripe for abuse by criminals trying to launder cash and fund terrorist activities.
Rising interest rates in U.S. will hinder foreign economies
When the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates — as it did Wednesday — the impact doesn't stop with U.S. homebuyers paying more for mortgages or Main Street business owners facing costlier bank loans. The fallout can be felt beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and families in poorer countries around the world. The impacts abroad range from higher borrowing costs to depreciating currencies.
Canadian shoppers shift to discount stores, No Name brand amid high inflation: Loblaw
Canada's biggest food retailer says people are shopping for groceries more often but buying less and shifting to discount stores as pandemic restrictions loosen and inflation soars.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing.
Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid
Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.
3 million ticket requests for World Cup final in Qatar
FIFA has received 3 million ticket requests for the World Cup final in Qatar and high demand to attend some of its biggest group-stage games, even as issues linger about the tiny Persian Gulf nation's ability to accommodate fans.
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.