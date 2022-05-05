Have you had to cancel travel plans over passport delays? We want to hear from you

As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, long wait times for renewed passports may be hampering some vacation plans.

Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.

A resurging interest in travel following COVID-19 has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, resulting in longer wait times that are causing some Canadians to have to reschedule or cancel trips.

