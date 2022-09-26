Have you been impacted by extreme weather events? We want to hear from you
In the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona, efforts are now well underway to clean up the damage and restore power across parts of Atlantic Canada.
As communities rebuild, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from those who have been personally affected by extreme weather conditions throughout the years.
Have you or your family experienced any personal or property damage due to extreme weather conditions in the last two years? Have you taken any specific actions in the last 12 months to protect yourself or your property from extreme weather events?
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Data shows Fiona's impact across Atlantic Canada as all-time records broken
Fiona, a category 4 hurricane turned post-tropical cyclone storm, barrelled through Atlantic Canada leaving behind flooded streets, wrecked homes and towns in darkness. CTVNews.ca looks at the data behind the destruction.
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
MPs to hold emergency debate on Fiona response, PM Trudeau to visit impacted regions
Members of Parliament will be holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'
Office safety concerns grow as border restrictions ease, possible COVID-19 wave looms
Some Canadian workers are raising concerns about a full return to office and work travel as Ottawa lifts all remaining border restrictions and experts warn of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Police arrest 27-year-old man accused of placing camera in women's bathroom at Tim Hortons
A 27-year-old man has been charged after police said they found a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom at a Tim Hortons.
More than 170K Ontario patients lost family doctors in first 6 months of pandemic, study finds
More than 170,000 patients in Ontario lost their family doctors in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
What people flying at Toronto Pearson need to know about the new travel rules
Travellers flying into Toronto Pearson International Airport will soon no longer need to show proof of vaccination or wear a face mask as of Oct. 1.
The strongest storm to ever hit the east coast wasn't strong enough to stop a wedding
A Halifax couple tied the knot by candlelight after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall and cut the power the night before the big day.
Ottawa police looking to speak to bus passengers who may have witnessed incident
Ottawa police are asking to speak to anyone who was on OC Transpo bus number 4777 on Route 14 from Tunney's Pasture at around 10:21 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Special weather statement issued for Simcoe County
Parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka could be in for some significant rainfall to start the work week.
Barrie officers target loud, modified vehicles, laying 17 charges in one day
Officers in Barrie laid nearly 20 charges in one day as part of an enforcement initiative targeting loud and modified vehicles.
Bivalent booster dose offered to Simcoe Muskoka adults 18+
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering the bivalent booster dose for adults 18 and older at several clinics starting today.
Police investigating suspicious death in Wilmot Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in Wilmot Township.
UW mourning former student killed in Pakistan
The University of Waterloo is mourning after former student Sara Inam was killed in Pakistan as a result of intimate partner violence, the university said in a media release.
Bear spray discharged, thousands gather and calls for service double during U of G homecoming: Guelph police
The University of Guelph homecoming this past weekend saw thousands gather, calls for service double and at one point bear spray released into a crowd, according to the Guelph Police Service.
Deceased identified in Sunday morning hit and run
OPP continue to investigate after a fatal hit-and-run claimed the life of a pedestrian early Sunday morning, and police have since identified the victim as a 65-year-old man from Hamilton.
$200,000 fraud in Perth County
A Perth County business has been defrauded out of $150,000 USD — approximately $206,000 CAD.
Vaccination clinics remain steady as COVID-19 travel restrictions fall
At the moment, the federal government announced it was dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions, a Woodstock, Ont. man was one of the first to roll up his sleeve to get a bivalent vaccine shot Monday. "I’m over 80, so I want to make sure I don’t end up in the hospital or worse,” stated Paul Steinburg.
Bivalent boosters rolling out across Windsor-Essex
Eligibility for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters has opened up to Ontarians ages 18 and older.
OPP release identity of victims in fatal crash on Highway 401 in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have identified two people who died in a crash on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
Caught on camera: QS candidate apologizes after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) apologized Monday after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
Most P.E.I. residents without power two days after Fiona
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
'We are truly sorry': Leaders, health officials acknowledge Indigenous-specific racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous leaders and northern health officials in Manitoba say Indigenous people continue to face racism in the health-care system, and have signed a declaration committing to eliminate it.
Winnipeg man killed in crash involving six motorcycles
A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg died Saturday following a crash involving six motorcycles.
'A humanitarian and health crisis': St. Boniface Street Links among Manitoba projects receiving $2.5 million in federal funding
Manitoba harm reduction projects will be receiving $2.5 million in funding from the federal government.
Information of 145K Calgary Parking Authority customers exposed in 2021 cyber breach
The data that was accessible included names, emails, usernames, licence plates, and residential addresses – was secured within 20 minutes of them becoming aware of the breach.
Alberta government will challenge federal firearms ban
Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says his government will direct RCMP in the province not to enforce the confiscation of newly prohibited firearms from what were once legal owners.
Calgary's Silver Inn Restaurant to close down in October
An iconic Calgary restaurant known for inventing ginger beef will be shutting down after almost 50 years in operation.
Man armed himself with cutlery after he ran through Edmonton airport security: RCMP
Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.
Museum returns artifacts to First Nation in northern Alberta
The Royal Alberta Museum has returned seven artifacts from its collection to the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.
Chetamon Fire in Jasper National Park to be allowed to spread for ecological benefits
Parks Canada is ceasing firefighting efforts on part of Chetamon Wildfire in Jasper National Park for the ecological benefits.
B.C. radiologists warn of possible 'tsunami of cancer cases' due to delayed medical imaging
A letter sent to B.C.'s health minister from a society of radiologists is warning the province could see a 'tsunami of cancer cases' if a delay in medical imaging isn't addressed.
B.C. weather: 11 temperature records broken across the province
Nearly a dozen temperature records were broken in B.C. Sunday as parts of the province experienced a warm fall weekend.
Metro Vancouver's gas prices fall after nearing record high over the weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers are seeing a little relief at the pumps Monday as gas prices fell after nearing record highs over the weekend.
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight.
Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences
Walmart announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids.
James Earl Jones is hanging up his cape as Darth Vader
James Earl Jones, who for decades has provided Darth Vader's iconic, menacing voice, will not record new lines for new "Star Wars" projects.
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs, urges him to visit Ukraine
The Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine, a local councilman said Monday, inviting the singer to visit Ukraine with him to see the extent of Russian crimes.
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter to retire next year, Finning CEO will take over
Scotiabank says chief executive Brian Porter will retire at the end of January next year.
S&P/TSX composite index down on widespread losses, U.S. stocks also down
Canada's main stock index ended down on widespread losses driven by rising concerns about economic growth that also pushed U.S. markets lower.
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.
Brett Favre also sought welfare money for football facility: texts
After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre's pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state's welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.
Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup.
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.