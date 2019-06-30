Hate crime investigators probing alleged assault at Canada's Wonderland
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 6:45PM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. - Police north of Toronto say an alleged assault at Canada's Wonderland last Thursday is being treated as a possible hate crime.
York Regional Police say the force's hate crime unit is looking into the incident at the theme park in Vaughan, Ont.
In a statement Sunday, Const. Andy Pattenden says the force takes allegations of hate seriously and promises a thorough investigation.
A spokeswoman for Wonderland says there was an "altercation between guests" near the park's front gate at about 4:15 p.m.
In an email, Grace Peacock says police and Wonderland security "responded quickly and appropriately" and both parties were ejected from the park after an investigation.
Neither police nor the park would confirm any more details, however the advocacy group the National Council of Canadian Muslims called the alleged incident "extremely troubling."
