    • Has your car been stolen? Share your story

    OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns, left, talks with Deputy Chief Benoît Dubé of the Sûreté du Québec beside two recovered stolen vehicles in Montreal on April 3, 2024. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press) OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns, left, talks with Deputy Chief Benoît Dubé of the Sûreté du Québec beside two recovered stolen vehicles in Montreal on April 3, 2024. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)
    Car thefts have become so common in Canada that the Canadian government has crafted a "national action plan."

    Carjacking gangs are behind many of these crimes, according to the federal government.

    Reports from victims suggest there may be ties to body shops in some cases, including in Mississauga, Ont., where police in April said they found large car parts and cars with defaced Vehicle Identification Numbers.

    Police said they believed the car parts were being sold in the "grey market," where unauthorized sellers sell authorized products.

    The Mississauga case is just one example in an ongoing trend. Thefts were up 50 per cent in Quebec and 34.5 per cent in Ontario, according to an industry report comparing 2021 to 2022. In the Greater Toronto Area, thefts climbed 104 per cent.

    Similar increases in vehicle thefts have been noted in other cities in Canada.

    Have you been a victim of car theft? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

    How was your car stolen? Did it happen after you had your car serviced, or while your car was being repaired? What was the type of vehicle, and in what city and repair shop or location was it stolen?

    Is there, or was there, a police investigation? If so, what have the results been so far?

    Or do you have another theory? Were there any signs pointing to what may have happened? Do you think there's anything you could have done, or will you be taking action, to prevent future thefts?

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

    With files from CTV News' Luca Caruso-Moro and CTVNewsToronto.ca's Phil Tsekouras

