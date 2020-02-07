TORONTO -- The plane carrying Canadian citizens who were in lockdown in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has landed in Ontario.

Flight HFM322 landed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Quinte West, approximately 170 kilometres east of Toronto, just before 7 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

The Canadian government-chartered flight brought 176 people, including 13 permanent residents and six Chinese nationals who escorted 34 Canadian minors, back home from China.

The plane departed Wuhan on Thursday and made a two-hour refuelling stop in Vancouver before it arrived in Ontario. It was initially scheduled to leave on Wednesday, but it was delayed due to bad weather.

Dozens of other Canadians in Wuhan travelled on a United States government plane that departed a few hours after the Canadian flight.

While there was room on the Canadian flight for 211 passengers, only 176 boarded the plane because Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said there were some no-shows, as they expected.

Another flight for any remaining Canadians in Wuhan is scheduled to depart on Feb. 10.

Two-thirds of Canadians who requested to leave Wuhan have already been evacuated, according to Champagne.

Upon arrival at the air force base, the passengers will undergo a medical assessment before they’re transported to accommodations on the base where they will be monitored for two weeks to ensure they haven’t contracted the virus.

Anyone who exhibits symptoms will be transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

During the isolation period, the evacuees will be individually isolated in a 290-room motel-like accommodation that is regularly used to house military families and other visitors to the base.

Families will be kept together during the 14-day quarantine at the base.

One of the passengers on the flight, Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old woman from L'Ascension, Que. who is studying tourism management at the Central China Normal University in Wuhan, said she was relieved to be back on Canadian soil when the plane stopped to refuel in Vancouver.

“I’m so happy, so relieved. So happy to be back home,” she told CTV News Channel early Friday morning.

Larouche said the passengers erupted into applause as soon as the pilot finished his announcement over the speaker system when they landed in Vancouver.

“Everybody was just so happy to be back and be safe,” she said.

While the flight was “really long,” Larouche said Canadian officials were so helpful throughout the journey that it made it go by quicker.

Larouche said she’s not worried about the next two weeks in isolation at the military base. She said once she gets the all-clear from health officials and her university in China re-opens, she plans to return to her studies in Wuhan.

“I met lots of people from around the world. It’s a beautiful city,” she said. “It’s really sad what’s happening there. It could have happened anywhere in the world.”

As of Friday, there have been 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on mainland China. Hong Kong has had one death and 22 cases and Macao has had 10 cases.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press