Hamilton police to announce arrest in multiple related fatal shootings
Angelo Musitano, right, was gunned down in the driveway of his Waterdown, Ont. home in May, 2017. (PHOTO: Hamilton Spectator)
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 7:04AM EDT
HAMILTON - Police in Hamilton say they've made an arrest in a pair of deadly shootings, including the slaying of a member of a notorious crime family last year.
In a statement Thursday morning, Hamilton police say they'll announce an arrest in the months-long investigation dubbed Project Scopa.
The probe began after Angelo Musitano was shot dead while sitting in his pickup truck in the driveway of his Hamilton home in May 2017.
Hamilton police say a joint investigation with the RCMP uncovered links between the Musitano killing and the fatal shooting of Mila Barberi in Vaughan, Ont., a few months earlier.
Barberi was also in her car when she was killed, and was picking her boyfriend up from work at an industrial complex in the city north of Toronto.
Barberi's boyfriend, identified by police as Saverio Serrano, was shot in the arm but survived the attack.
