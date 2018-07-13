Hamilton police investigating double homicide after couple dies in house fire
Published Friday, July 13, 2018
Hamilton police say they're investigating a double homicide after a house fire left a couple in their 60s dead.
Police say they believe the couple was targeted and that the blaze left a "massive" crime scene.
They say the fire broke out in the bedroom of the house at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday.
Police say a man managed to escape and knock on a neighbour's door for help but later died in hospital.
They say a woman was found in the residence and died on the way to the hospital.
Police say the couple was married for about 11 years.
They also say no arrests have been made.
The victims of the fire have been identified as Carla and Alan Rutherford.
