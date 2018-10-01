

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - Police say a man from Hamilton has been charged following an alleged romance scam.

Halton regional police say a victim was defrauded of "a significant amount of money" following a 16-month online courtship.

They say a 35-year-old man is facing five charges, including fraud over $5,000, identity fraud and laundering the proceeds of crime.

He's set to appear in court on Oct. 30.

Police are warning people to be wary of "online and often fictitious individuals" on legitimate dating sites, whose ability to travel or meet in person is limited.