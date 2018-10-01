Hamilton man facing fraud charges following alleged romance scam
FILE - This Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration shows a woman on her laptop in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 5:46PM EDT
HAMILTON - Police say a man from Hamilton has been charged following an alleged romance scam.
Halton regional police say a victim was defrauded of "a significant amount of money" following a 16-month online courtship.
They say a 35-year-old man is facing five charges, including fraud over $5,000, identity fraud and laundering the proceeds of crime.
He's set to appear in court on Oct. 30.
Police are warning people to be wary of "online and often fictitious individuals" on legitimate dating sites, whose ability to travel or meet in person is limited.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Hamilton man facing fraud charges following alleged romance scam
- Crosses planted for overdose victims as Ont. gov't extends review of prevention sites
- Fredericton police bolster front line emergency response after deadly shooting
- 'There are no rules': Expert says no precedent for N.B. election dispute
- Landslide near Site C dam in northeastern B.C. cuts road, prompts limited evacuation