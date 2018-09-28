Halifax unveils dedicated reconciliation space inspired by Downie, Wenjack
Gord Downie perform during "Secret Path," at the National Arts Centre Tuesday October 18, 2016 in Ottawa. Halifax City Hall will unveil a Legacy Space next Thursday, becoming the first such municipal building in Canada with a space dedicated to reconciliation discussions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 12:41PM EDT
Halifax City Hall will unveil a Legacy Space next Thursday, becoming the first such municipal building in Canada with a space dedicated to reconciliation discussions.
The city says the space was created in partnership with the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund and will be "a safe, welcoming place where conversations about the past, present and future will be facilitated and encouraged."
It says it will also serve as a "symbol and reminder" of reconciliation with indigenous peoples for regional council.
The city already has five such Legacy Spaces.
Among the speakers Thursday will be Mayor Mike Savage, Chief Deborah Robinson of Acadia First Nation, and Sarah Midanik, president and CEO of the Downie-Wenjack fund.
Halifax council ordered a statue of the city's founder, Edward Cornwallis, removed from its downtown pedestal last winter amid a heated debate over his role in a bloody conflict with Nova Scotia's Indigenous people in the mid-1700s.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ottawa cop facing sex assault charge after SIU probe
- Shihtzu owner must pay part of vet bill after dog fight because pet unleashed
- B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices during Sunday services
- Canada's housing affordability has reached the worst level in 28 years: RBC
- Halifax unveils dedicated reconciliation space inspired by Downie, Wenjack