

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have successfully tagged a great white shark.

Federal fisheries officials say Heather Bowlby of the shark unit at Halifax's Bedford Institute of Oceanography tagged the shark off southwest Nova Scotia last week.

They say the tag information will assist in understanding white shark movements. Bowlby is expected to discuss her research with the media today in the Halifax-area fishing village of Eastern Passage.

The news comes as Ocearch, an American group, is in Nova Scotia to begin shark research, hoping to tag some mature females and track them to a birthing site.

Ocearch is best-known in Nova Scotia for tagging Hilton, a celebrity great white shark who regularly reveals his location in a wry and charming Twitter feed that has almost 45,000 followers.

Hilton was off Cape Breton on Saturday.