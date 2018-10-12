Halifax police raid cannabis dispensaries 5 days before government-run shops open
When cannabis becomes legally available to purchase on Oct. 17, 2018, residents can make their purchases at 12 Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 2:31PM EDT
HALIFAX -- Police have seized marijuana and cash from two Halifax dispensaries, just days before the provincial government opens its own retail cannabis stores.
Halifax Regional Police said 10 people, four women and six men, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking after raids Friday.
They said investigators from the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division searched Chronic Releaf Medical Dispensary on Quinpool Road, and Canna Clinic on Dresden Row.
They said both marijuana and marijuana edibles were seized.
The accused were all released, and are scheduled to appear later in Halifax provincial court.
The government will sell cannabis at 12 stores in the province once recreational weed becomes legal Wednesday.
