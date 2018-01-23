

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating complaints from RCMP members and recruits who say they were sexually assaulted by a doctor doing medical assessments at a health services office over two decades.

Const. Carol McIsaac, spokeswoman for the Halifax police, says an investigation was opened into the allegations after they were brought to their attention late last week.

She says serving and former members have been asked to contact the Halifax police and that investigators have "received a number of calls so far."

The RCMP said the incidents occurred between October 1981 and July 2003 at the RCMP health services office in the Halifax suburb of Bedford.

There was no estimate provided by police on how many cases allegedly occurred over the 22-year period.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in an email that stories about the allegations were shared with senior managers in late November 2017.

An internal message about the case was recently distributed from the commanding officer to all employees in Nova Scotia, and an email was also sent to employees across the country from the acting chief human resources officer.