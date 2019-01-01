Halifax police investigate two separate alleged assaults early New Year's Day
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 3:47PM EST
HALIFAX -- Police say there were two separate assaults throughout Halifax in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured man with stab wounds on Granville Street.
After searching the area, they found and arrested a 26-year-old man nearby on Brunswick Street.
He has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
And just after 2:30 a.m., police responded to a report of an injured man who showed up at a hospital with apparent stab wounds.
They say an unknown person injured the man during an altercation on Connaught Avenue, and there is no suspect description at this time.
Both incidents are under investigation.
