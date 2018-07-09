Halifax police dive team to search lake for man believed to have drowned
Police and emergency crews respond to a possible drowning at Halifax's Chocolate Lake on July 8, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 7:12AM EDT
HALIFAX -- An RCMP dive team is expected to be out on the water this morning to search for a 28-year-old man who disappeared in a Halifax lake over the weekend and is believed to have drowned.
Police say they received a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday that a man was possibly drowning in Chocolate Lake.
Police and the fire department launched a joint rescue effort a short time later.
Members of the public also tried to locate the man at the popular swimming spot, but were unable to find him.
Police say the man was "involved in personal boating" before the incident and was not wearing a life-jacket.
His identity was not being released.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Halifax police dive team to search lake for man believed to have drowned
- Environment Canada issues statement for the Maritimes about Tropical Storm Chris
- Federal government advises against 'non-essential' travel to Haiti amid protests
- Missing 10-year-old Vancouver girl found
- Homes evacuated in Temagami, Ont., area due to forest fire