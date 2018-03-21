

CTVNews.ca Staff





When you think of a nun, you generally think of a quiet, reserved woman with a strict life, and certainly not someone with a brown belt in karate.

But with nearly 20 years of martial arts experience behind her, Sister Gemma MacLeod with the Franciscans of Halifax in the city’s West End is exactly the nun you didn’t know existed. She even has her own training equipment inside the convent.

“I started practicing when I was nine-years-old, so almost 20 years ago now,” Sister Gemma told CTV Atlantic.

At 29, Sister Gemma has dedicated her life to God, but she still enjoys some of the comforts of a typical Millennial, like Harry Potter.

“I'm really lucky in this life,” she said. “I think that in following God's will for me here, that I’ve found everything I’ve wanted and more.”

Sister Gemma hasn’t always been devoted to her religion. She hated going to church as a young child, but that all changed during her confirmation at the age of 16.

“As we were processing down the aisle to come up to the front of the church, I had a profound experience of conversion and of meeting Christ,” Sister Gemma said.

A few years later, at age 19, Sister Gemma decided she wanted to live out her days as a Franciscan sister. She said her family was a little disappointed at first, but her brother Joe MacLeod said that feeling has since worn off.

“Most importantly for me and for my family is that she's happy with what she's doing,” he said.

Sister Gemma has vowed both poverty and chastity, meaning any money she makes goes directly into a communal pot for her sisters to share if ever they need to buy something. She also cannot have a romantic relationship, something her brother says isn’t too bad.

“I like to say that one of the real upsides to having your sister being in a convent is that I know she's never going to bring home a boyfriend who I don't like,” he joked.

With a report by CTV Atlantic’s Maria Panopalis