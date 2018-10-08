Halifax naval memorial vandalized with anti-war slogans, anarchy symbols
The Naval Memorial in Halifax's Point Pleasant Park was defaced by vandalism overnight Sunday. (Allan April / CTV Atlantic)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 4:20PM EDT
HALIFAX -- Vandals defaced a Halifax naval memorial with anti-war slogans overnight Sunday, but veterans and others quickly went to work removing the graffiti.
Halifax police say several historical sites within the city's oceanfront Point Pleasant Park were damaged.
They say the most disturbing aspect was that paint was splattered over the names of fallen sailors.
They say the graffiti partially consisted of "anti-war slogans, including the anarchy symbol."
Municipal staff, local residents and veterans quickly began cleaning up the damage, and police say more city workers will remove any remaining graffiti on Tuesday.
They say the investigation continues.
The Naval Memorial in Point Pleasant Park was defaced by vandalism overnight Sunday. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/D0FSpACjbo— Allan April (@AllanAprilCTV) October 8, 2018
Police respond to acts of Vandalism in Point Pleasant Park. pic.twitter.com/b2JwUrxJB2— Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) October 8, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario student leaves N.S. university after alleged rapist returns to campus
- 'What are you afraid of?': Quebec teachers decry proposed religious symbol ban
- Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey, B.C.
- Canadian military: Twice as many people now reporting sex assaults is progress
- UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night