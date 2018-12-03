

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax has removed a story on its website about two Austrian immigrants, saying sharing the personal memoir was "a mistake."

Spokeswoman Beatrice Houston Gilfoy says the story of Vincenz and Kristina Bogatin was shared with the museum by their daughter, but her father's military service with the Austrian Gendarmerie "is of issue."

Houston Gilfoy says the museum's social media team shared the story without fully understanding the historic context, and the timing demonstrated a lack of sensitivity.

Houston Gilfoy did not elaborate on why the man's military service was of issue.

She says because it was a personal story donated by his daughter, "the specifics of his military service with the Austrian Gendarmerie are unknown to us."

Houston Gilfoy says going forward, the social media team will work more closely with the museum's historians to ensure the historical context of stories are fully understood.